Shipping Containers Planned for Downtown Park

Thursday, April 26, 2018

One of the first tangible efforts to reimagine the Fourth Bluff area of Downtown Memphis is taking a step forward as the city has submitted plans to use adapted shipping containers as open air dining pavilions within Mississippi River Park.

The plans, which are part of a larger partnership with the newly retooled Memphis River Parks Partnership, seek to increase the foot traffic and connectability of the riverfront.

“The design concept prepared by Groundswell Design Group and Pickering Firm is the next step in the implementation process,” Brenda Solomito Basar of Solomito Land Planning said. “… The Park will be transformed into a vibrant social hub comprised of unique spaces that support flexible programming, casual athletics and small-scale events.”

Since the Unified Development Code does not allow the use of shipping containers as public dining pavilions in the Central Business District, a variation from the Shelby County Board of Adjustment is required. According to the plans, construction would begin in late May 2018 if approved.

“The creative use of shipping containers along the riverfront provides for durable structures that can withstand thousands of visitors and harsh weather for years to come,” Solomito wrote.

Aside from the containers, the proposed new layout of Memphis River Park is designed to maintain open green spaces, highlight the river views and embellish the rolling topography near Riverside Drive. It also includes a “playful” treehouse over an elevated play area in the northwest corner of the park.