New 4-Story Loft Building Planned for South Main

VOL. 133 | NO. 84 | Thursday, April 26, 2018

One of the last remaining privately owned parcels of land adjacent to the National Civil Rights Museum could be getting a huge overhaul.

In direct response to a growing demand for housing opportunities in the Downtown area, Museum Lofts LLC is planning a new ground-up 4-story residential development at 138 Huling Ave.

Since the Unified Development Code limits the maximum allowable density for new residential construction to 40 units per acre, Museum Lofts LLC is seeking a variance from the Shelby County Board of Adjustment to allow more units on the 0.6-acre lot.

“My clients is seeking all regulatory approvals to initiate detailed design of a new four-story residential building with all the modern conveniences and appurtenances desired in today’s market,” Cory Brady of Integrated Land Solutions PLLC said in a letter of intent. “The proposed building is a podium style facility, which includes 72 private, secured parking spaces on the ground floor and 68 lost format dwelling units among the three levels above.”

In the application, Brady argues that the proximity of the property to the museum creates a “rare and exceptional condition” to permit additional density.

“The value placed upon the property due to the rare proximity of the museum creates a practical difficulty and exceptional hardship when considering development feasibility,” Brady said.

Instead, he said that granting the variance will facilitate a feasible residential development that will “improve the character of the district while meeting the objective of the South Main District.”

The Board of Adjustment will hear Museum Lofts’ application on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.