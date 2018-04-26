Leading Memphis Transplant Surgeon: Almost Everyone Can Donate Something

VOL. 133 | NO. 84 | Thursday, April 26, 2018

Earlier this month, a flag-raising ceremony was held in front of Methodist University Hospital to recognize National Donate Life Month in April and raise awareness about organ and tissue donation.

Dr. James Eason, in a sense, raises that flag every day of every month – he and the team of surgeons and doctors around him at the Transplant Institute at Methodist University Hospital.

Businesses, households, churches and other supporters helped light up Memphis in shades of blue and green on April 13 to raise awareness for the importance of donating.

Eason, the surgeon who performed Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs’ liver transplant in Memphis in 2009, has helped put Memphis on the map when it comes to transplant activity. He hopes efforts like this month’s encourage a wave of new would-be donors to register and give people waiting for a transplant across West Tennessee, North Mississippi and East Arkansas a chance at saving their lives.

“Right now, we’re only able to transplant about 20 percent of the people waiting every year, with another 20 percent of the people who are waiting dying each year,” Eason, the program director at the Transplant Institute, tells The Daily News. “The difference between those in need and the number of donors available is great. And everything helps.”

He notes something that’s become a poignant mantra in spreading his message, as a reminder to whoever he’s addressing: You can’t take it with you.

According to stats from Methodist, more than 114,000 people around the country are waiting for an organ transplant. At Methodist itself, more than 930 people are waiting for that call that an organ has been found.

Eason says the Methodist University Hospital Transplant Institute – nationally recognized for its success with liver, kidney and pancreas transplants – remains on track to open a completely transformed Transplant Institute next year, thanks to an anonymous $40 million donation announced in 2015 by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

At the time, Eason said the donation would be used to support “groundbreaking research” to help improve transplant patient outcomes. The money has also been going toward a new comprehensive transplant facility at Methodist University Hospital that provides state-of-the-art and accessible accommodations at all stages of the transplant process.

“We’re expecting to be open and accepting patients in the first quarter of 2019,” Eason said about the Transplant Institute, which is a partnership between Methodist and UTHSC. “We’re still one of the top programs in the United States by volume and are performing a few hundred transplants per year that include liver, kidney and pancreas. In addition, we’re the only pediatric transplant program in the Mid-South at Le Bonheur, and we’re performing liver and kidney transplants there as well as heart transplants.

“We’re now one of the only programs, if not the only program in the Southeast, doing live donor liver transplants, where we’re splitting livers from a living person and putting half of it in a recipient and the liver grows back in both the donor and the recipient,” Eason said. “So we’re really a national and international leader in transplantation.”

One thing that helps the Methodist program stay that way is by more people taking the first step Eason encourages – to make the decision to be a donor and inform your family members so that in the event of your passing, your wishes can be respected.

“There’s really not an age limit,” he says, while also asking more people to take that first step. “We’ll find some use for someone of almost any age – they can donate something.”