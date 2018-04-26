Industrial Market Off To Good Start in 2018

VOL. 133 | NO. 84 | Thursday, April 26, 2018

The Memphis area industrial market is off to a good start in 2018 with a steady stream of tenant demand looking to fill the more than 5 million square feet of construction underway.

During the first quarter of 2018, the Memphis industrial sector experienced 632,366 square feet of direct net absorption, and the weighted average for asking rental rates rose 3.66 percent to $2.83 per square foot, according to real estate brokerage firm Avison Young’s quarterly Industrial Market Report.

While vacancy rates fell 0.5 percentage points year-over-year to 7 percent, they are expected to increase in the short term as an influx of new construction is about to hit the market.

“Vacancy rates should increase near-term due to the 3.2 million square feet of new spec development,” Avison Young principal Shane Soefker said. “Nonetheless, the market is still tight and way off from the 16.6 percent high in 2011.”

Currently there is more than 5.1 million square feet of industrial product being built, of which 62 percent, or 3.2 million square feet, is speculative development that is expected to be delivered before the end of 2018.

“If all of these projects deliver as estimated, the year’s new supply will greatly exceed the historic annual average (of) approximately 2.5 million square feet per year,” Avison Young director of research Lauren Goddard said.

Additionally, Exeter Property Group recently announced its plans for a 613,667-square-foot speculative development in DeSoto County known as Polk Lane Industrial Park, marking the investor’s first development project in the area.

Meanwhile, the completion of two new buildings – the 269,000-square-foot Legacy Park Building 4 and the 815,050-square-foot I-22 Logistics Park Building A – added about 1 million square feet of industrial inventory to the market. FedEx Corporate Services signed a lease for 151,691 square feet in the latter earlier in the quarter.

“This construction pipeline is a testament to the strength and appeal of the Memphis industrial market, attracting investors and developers due to its central location, multimodal transportation infrastructure, and robust market fundamentals,” Goddard said.

Other notable leases in the quarter include Milwaukee Tool’s 701,706 square feet at Crossroads Distribution Center, and New Cingular Wireless PCS’s 430,130-square-foot deal at Eastgate Building 3 in DeSoto Trade Center.

“Tenant demand is remaining steady with more than 2 million square feet in deals signed during the first quarter of 2018,” Soefker said.

The largest lease above the state line was Qwest Air Parts’ 160,000-square-foot deal in the Airport Distribution Center Building 10.