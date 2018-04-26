Griffin Moves to Helm of Changing ASD

VOL. 133 | NO. 84 | Thursday, April 26, 2018

Sharon Griffin wasn’t having any of the idea that she will be in competition with Shelby County Schools when she becomes the new leader of the state-run Achievement School District.

“It’s not us against them,” Griffin said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday, April 24, shortly after the Tennessee Department of Education announced Griffin, the SCS chief of schools, would become not only the leader of the ASD but also assistant commissioner of school turnaround for the Tennessee Department of Education.

Griffin, a 25-year veteran of legacy Memphis City Schools and SCS, is joining the senior leadership team of the state department’s new Office of School Improvement.

Through six school years, the ASD and SCS’s Innovation Zone schools, the program that Griffin led before becoming chief of schools last year, have been competing by the acknowledgement of past ASD superintendents and SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson.

Hopson and past ASD superintendents Chris Barbic and Malika Anderson have described that competition for the most part as friendly and even healthy. Barbic was fond of calling it “coopetition.”

It wasn’t so friendly when it came to the failing schools the ASD had autonomy to take over. There was always discussion between the ASD and SCS. Sometimes, mostly in the beginning, they came to agreements. But sometimes, mostly later, they didn’t. And while the ASD had the autonomy to go where it wanted, SCS also didn’t hesitate to close schools after the ASD took them over.

Griffin will join the state in late May and will be based in Memphis. Most all of the schools in the ASD are in Memphis.

Griffin’s choice was a surprise; state education officials had a list for four semifinalists, all from outside Memphis, that were under consideration. Some came to Memphis to meet with parents and community leaders in areas where the ASD has schools.

State education commissioner Candice McQueen said Griffin was also a semifinalist at the time but her name was not made public because of the “sensitivity” of her position with Shelby County Schools. McQueen also said she heard “loud and clear” in community meetings that parents and others felt the next leader of the ASD should be from Memphis or move to Memphis.

Of the 32 schools in the ASD, all but two are in Memphis.

“She was certainly recruited for the job but also had an interest in the job,” McQueen said.

“It’s no surprise she was sought after. This is bittersweet for us. … But we know her work going forward will affect all students statewide.” –Dorsey Hopson

SCS superintendent

Griffin is a 25-year veteran educator who shaped the Shelby County School’s Innovation Zone Schools into a turnaround effort that outperformed the ASD schools taken over by the state.

In a conference call Tuesday with McQueen, she downplayed the competition between the two and emphasized changes in the relationship with the new Every School Succeeds Act standards.

“We are not enemies,” she said of SCS and the ASD. “And I want to make sure this role bridges that gap.”

“They believe we need to accelerate academic growth for all students,” Griffin said of the state. “I know this is a critical role. I can’t wait to get started.”

The I-Zone school model gets the same state resources ASD schools do without charter organizations running the schools.

Griffin became chief of schools last year as SCS leaders broadened the school system’s turnaround efforts beyond the I-Zone into other innovations.

As that was happening, the ASD was also changing and moving away from its earlier model of taking over schools in the bottom five percent of schools statewide in terms of academic achievement.

“It’s no surprise she was sought after,” SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson said Tuesday evening. “This is bittersweet for us. … But we know her work going forward will affect all students statewide.”

Under the recent federal ESSA, local school systems are given several academic years to turnaround a failing school before it is considered for a takeover by the state.