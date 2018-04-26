Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 84 | Thursday, April 26, 2018

First Drug Approved for Most Common Inherited Kidney Disease

By LINDA A. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writer

Updated 2:59PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to slow kidney decline in patients with the most common inherited kidney disease.

Jynarque from Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical, was approved Tuesday for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

The progressive genetic disorder is the fourth-leading cause of kidney failure. It causes fluid-filled cysts to develop in and damage kidneys.

The FDA rejected it in 2013 but approved it after the drugmaker did an additional study. That one-year study, involving 1,370 patients with advanced disease, found the drug on average slowed kidney function decline about 35 percent more than dummy pills.

Otsuka says the drug, also known as tolvaptan, will cost $13,401 per month without insurance.

Jynarque can cause serious, even fatal liver injury, excessive urination and other side effects.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 57 252 6,191
MORTGAGES 73 287 7,379
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 37 1,152
BUILDING PERMITS 227 556 13,147
BANKRUPTCIES 40 153 4,500
BUSINESS LICENSES 25 86 2,448
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 37 110 2,650
MARRIAGE LICENSES 16 65 1,300

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.