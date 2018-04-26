VOL. 133 | NO. 84 | Thursday, April 26, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Trails and Tails Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Bring your four-legged friend (on a leash) for a walk along MBG’s trails. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

The Shelby County Mayor’s Office and the Division of Community Services will hold community meetings on the development of a youth assessment and resource center Thursday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road; and Monday, April 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Knowledge Quest (Universal Parenting Place), 990 College Park Drive, suite 104. Visit shelbycountytn.gov/calendar.aspx for details.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis will host the 47th annual Steak n’ Burger Dinner, featuring guest speaker University of Memphis football coach Mike Norvell, on Thursday, April 26, at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a VIP reception and kids zone, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner where adults eat burgers and kids eat steak. Tickets are $200; VIP tickets with a meet-and-greet with Norvell are $300; and family packs, which include tickets for two adults and two children, are $500. Visit bgcm.org.

Celtic Crossing will host An Evening of Irish Whiskey Tasting Thursday, April 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 903 S. Cooper St. This private tasting includes four Irish whiskeys and light hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased through Eventbrite. Visit facebook.com/celticcrossingirishpub for details.

The Tennessee Council for Career and Technical Education will hold its quarterly meeting, including a public hearing on the continued development of quality career and technical education in the state, Friday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. The council wants to hear from speakers with knowledge of career and technical education who can provide insight on current performance and needed improvements. Anyone wishing to speak should contact vice chair Carlos Hammonds at carloshammonds@chartertn.net.

String duo Black Violin performs Friday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Black Violin is composed of violist and violinist Wil B. and Kev Marcus, who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound. Tickets start at $20. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.