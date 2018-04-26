A Work Home Found

VOL. 133 | NO. 84 | Thursday, April 26, 2018

Growing up in Texas, just south of Houston, Michael Phillips always had been around people speaking Spanish. He took Spanish classes (and German, too) in high school and always liked the language.

But it was when he started dating a Mexican-American girl that he decided he needed to take his Spanish-speaking skills to a whole other level.

“I wanted to impress her parents,” said Phillips, 37, who today is the new executive director at Su Casa Family Ministries. “To this day, her mother and I speak more Spanish than she and her mother do.”

So, yes, he got the girl. He and wife Rebecca have two children. And they are intentionally raising them in a bilingual household.

Phillips’ relationship with Su Casa started several years ago as a volunteer teacher. He has also worked in various capacities to assist organizations working with immigrant populations, including Refugee Empowerment Program, Las Americas Youth Development Center, Latino Memphis and World Relief Memphis.

Prior to accepting the executive director position at Su Casa, Phillips was the media director at City Leadership. There he oversaw the planning, production and implementation of media projects and marketing partnerships. He helped ramp up the Choose901 campaign and oversaw the Watch Love Work campaign. Prior to that he spent 10 years working in local television, mostly as a show producer.

Before he entered the workforce and while a student at Texas State University, Phillips attended a university in Chile for six months as an exchange student. The time in Chile changed him.

“It opened my eyes to the fact that people can have very different experiences,” he said. “Not just in different parts of the world, but it took me going to another country to see the fragmentation of society.”

He saw it again when he accepted his first TV job in Hazard, Kentucky.

“Rural Appalachia, during the election campaign of President Obama, some of the people I counted as friends,” he said, “the things I heard them say, it reinforced that sense that people are having very different experiences.”

He came to Memphis to work at Channel 5. He also started volunteering with Su Casa. While working at City Leadership, he was approached about the vacant executive director’s position.

“This is the work I’ve wanted to do maybe my whole life,” Phillips said.

Su Casa Family Ministries is still relatively young – in its 10th year of serving the Hispanic community in the Mid-South. Su Casa began teaching English as a Second Language curriculum in March 2008 in a rented house across from Berclair Elementary School serving 30 families; many others had to be turned away.

Now, each week Su Casa serves more than 340 Hispanics and their children, teaching English as a Second Language and providing an education program, Esperanza Early Childhood Center, preparing children for kindergarten who are 1- to 4-year-olds from Spanish-speaking households.

“No matter how you feel about a wall or immigration policy, if you believe people deserve the opportunity to try and better their lives, well, you can come help here.” –Michael Phillips

Su Casa Family Ministries executive director

In sum, Su Casa engages Latinos from 15 countries through 70 community volunteers from 20 churches across the city. Su Casa has a faith component, too, with the mission to share the gospel in word and deed to the Hispanic population by providing programs to orient, educate and support families as they become a part of the broader community. Su Casa Family Ministries is located at 1302 N. Graham St. in Memphis; there is more information online at https://www.sucasamemphis.org/.

On the job less than a month, Phillips says he wants to respect the people and the work they’ve been doing for the last decade and “listen and observe.” He also knows there are changes that will need to be made to make Su Casa more efficient.

“Nonprofits tend to operate in gray space,” he said. “And a lot of times that can’t be avoided. But I want to create clear standards and protocols.”

Su Casa has four full-time employees including Phillips, and 10 part-time employees. The operating budget is lean.

Mindful, as always, that different people can have different experiences in essentially the same place, he says the community they serve remains fearful because of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids here and across the country.

He also understands people outside the Hispanic community might have their opinions on immigration. Phillips doesn’t view that as a reason for people to segregate themselves.

“The political climate puts a spotlight on us, but it doesn’t necessarily change what we’re doing,” he said. “One of the unique things about Su Casa is we’re providing English classes. We’re doing early childhood programs.

“So it’s a very practical, tangible, way that people can engage with this issue. No matter how you feel about a wall or immigration policy, if you believe people deserve the opportunity to try and better their lives, well, you can come help here.”