Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 83 | Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Tennessee Senate Passes Bill for Monument to Unborn

The Associated Press

Updated 3:06PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Republican-led Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that calls for a monument to unborn children to be placed on the state Capitol grounds.

The Senate's 23-3 vote Monday sends the legislation back to the House, which has already passed the bill once. Lawmakers need to agree on an amendment to send the legislation to Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

The proposal would raise private funds would for a monument to victims of abortion named, "Tennessee Monument to Unborn Children, In Memory of the Victims of Abortion: Babies, Women, and Men."

The GOP-led House passed it last week by a vote of 63-15 this week following a brief, heated debate.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Jerry Sexton, a Republican from Bean Station, and Sen. Steve Southerland, a Republican from Morristown.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 115 195 6,134
MORTGAGES 107 214 7,306
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 29 1,144
BUILDING PERMITS 187 329 12,920
BANKRUPTCIES 55 113 4,460
BUSINESS LICENSES 33 61 2,424
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 32 73 2,613
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 49 1,284

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.