Reason to Believe: Grizzlies’ Parsons Hopeful For Healthy, Better Season Ahead

Chandler Parsons is optimistic, at least relatively speaking. For the first time in three summers, he is not having a knee surgery.

“I want to play, I want to be healthy,” he said. “And I’m doing everything in my power to get there. I had those injections a couple of weeks ago, but there’s no rehab and I’m already working out.

“The goal is to get it as strong as it has ever been and not come in here with a minutes’ restriction. Try and be the player I came here to be.”

Parsons, of course, signed a four-year $94 million contract with the Grizzlies before the 2016-17 season. He was to be the third pillar with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.

The 3-point shooting and playmaking ability as a small forward and the versatility to also serve as a stretch four was going to make Parsons an offensive game-changer for the Grizzlies as they continued to try and adapt to the space-and-pace style of today’s NBA.

But in two seasons, Parsons has played just 70 total games. His first season, he averaged 6.2 points and 1.6 assists while shooting an abysmal 26.9 percent from 3-point range.

Last season, he averaged 7.9 points and 1.9 assists, but his 3-point shooting percentage rose to 42.1 percent.

With the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks, Parsons had during his prime averaged no less than 15.5 points per season for three straight seasons. He had averaged as many as 4.0 assists in a season.

Even after two tough years in Memphis, his career scoring average in seven NBA seasons is 13.1 points per game. At minimum, that’s the player the Grizzlies believed they were getting.

Parsons never looked anything like that player the first season here. He often was robotic in his movements on the court and hesitant to shoot the 3-pointer and seldom accurate when he did. Last season, however, offered glimmers of hope for what he could be, even if it’s less than what was originally envisioned for him.

“Chandler, at times, really showed the full variety of skills he’s had,” said Memphis general manager Chris Wallace. “And he can definitely help us win.”

The Grizzlies were just 22-60 this season as Conley only played in 12 games because of injury and Parsons, JaMychal Green and others also missed significant time.

The way forward includes no worse than a top-five pick in the NBA Draft in June and the belief that Conley and Parsons will be healthy. Parsons, more than anyone, is ready to move past the injuries and limitations of the last two seasons.

“I can’t even explain how hard it is to deal with, not knowing what games I’m playing and how many minutes,” he said.

Asked if he believed he made a major step forward from his first season in Memphis, Parsons said: “Major improvement? No. But definitely better than the first year. It’s obviously all health with me. When I’m healthy, I can play at a high level and help this team win. And I had moments this year when I did feel good, did feel like myself.

“And then I had moments when the soreness and stiffness was just too much and I had to shut it down.”

Parsons believes there will be less of those issues next season because he says his knees are structurally sound and he will have a full offseason to prepare. He’ll turn 30 in October, which makes him middle-aged by NBA standards.

But that doesn’t have to mean he will be too old to be effective—provided he can stay healthy.

“I had spurts this year where I proved I’m an elite shooter,” he said. “I’m a very efficient player. I just need to play more.

“I do all the right things (to prepare). I come early. I stay late. I may be losing a step, but my skill set, my IQ,” is still high.