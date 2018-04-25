Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 83 | Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Governor's College Credit Requirement Bill Fails in House

The Associated Press

Updated 3:06PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A bill by Republican Gov. Bill Haslam that would require certain college scholarship students to finish 30 hours of credits annually has failed in the Tennessee House.

The Republican-led House's 41-46 vote Monday dealt Haslam a defeat in the final days of his last annual legislative session as governor. Haslam has touted the proposal as helping push students toward graduating on time.

Opposition came from lawmakers from both parties, including Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell. Some criticized how the bill would penalize those Tennessee Promise and HOPE scholarship students.

In support of the bill, Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams pointed out that some students would be eligible for hardship exemptions and wouldn't lose portions of scholarship money.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 115 195 6,134
MORTGAGES 107 214 7,306
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 29 1,144
BUILDING PERMITS 187 329 12,920
BANKRUPTCIES 55 113 4,460
BUSINESS LICENSES 33 61 2,424
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 32 73 2,613
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 49 1,284

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.