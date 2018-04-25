Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 83 | Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Ex-Yahoo Paying $35M to Settle SEC Charges Over 2014 Hack

The Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WASHINGTON (AP) – The company formerly known as Yahoo is paying a $35 million fine to resolve federal regulators' charges that the online pioneer deceived investors by failing to disclose one of the biggest data breaches in internet history.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the action Tuesday against the company, which is now called Altaba after its email and other digital services were sold to Verizon Communications for $4.48 billion last year. The Sunnyvale, California-based company, which is no longer publicly traded, neither admitted nor denied the allegations but did agree to refrain from further violations of securities laws.

Personal data was stolen from hundreds of millions of Yahoo users in the December 2014 breach attributed to Russian hackers. The SEC alleged that, although Yahoo senior managers and attorneys were told about the breach, the company failed to fully investigate. The breach wasn't disclosed to the investing public until more than two years later, when Yahoo was working on closing Verizon's acquisition of its operating business in 2016, the SEC said.

"Yahoo's failure to have controls and procedures in place to assess its cyber disclosure obligations ended up leaving its investors totally in the dark about a massive data breach," Jina Choi, director of the SEC's San Francisco regional office, said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 115 195 6,134
MORTGAGES 107 214 7,306
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 29 1,144
BUILDING PERMITS 187 329 12,920
BANKRUPTCIES 55 113 4,460
BUSINESS LICENSES 33 61 2,424
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 32 73 2,613
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 49 1,284

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.