Baptist Memorial Health Care will host a seminar titled “Eating well on a budget: Learn how to plan a healthy meal for $10 or less” Wednesday, April 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave., room C. Visit baptistonline.org/events or call 901-227-3519 for details.

Ferren Family Counseling will host a six-week teen girls’ therapeutic art group Thursdays from April 26 to May 31 at 6 p.m. at its offices, 895 S. Cooper St. Designed for ages 13 to 16, the group will give teen girls the tools to develop healthy relationships, self-confidence and coping strategies. Cost is $210, which includes all six sessions, art supplies and a brief evaluation. Pre-registration and prepayment required. Call 901-498-9126 to register.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Trails and Tails Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Bring your four-legged friend (on a leash) for a walk along MBG’s trails and pathways. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

The Shelby County Mayor’s Office and the Division of Community Services will gather community feedback on the development of a youth assessment and resource center at public meetings Thursday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road; and Monday, April 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Knowledge Quest (Universal Parenting Place), 990 College Park Drive, suite 104. Visit shelbycountytn.gov/calendar.aspx for details.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis will host the 47th annual Steak n’ Burger Dinner, featuring guest speaker University of Memphis football coach Mike Norvell, on Thursday, April 26, at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a VIP reception and kids zone, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner where adults eat burgers and kids eat steak. Tickets are $200; VIP tickets with a meet-and-greet with Norvell are $300; and family packs, which include tickets for two adults and two children, are $500. Visit bgcm.org.

New Ballet Ensemble performs “Springloaded/Petrushka Remix” Friday through Sunday, April 27-29, at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The annual “Springloaded” performance features new works in a variety of dance styles, while “Petruska Remix” is the newest addition to New Ballet’s collection of reimagined story ballets. Visit newballet.org for showtimes and tickets.