Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 83 | Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Downtown DoubleTree Hotel Sells for $28M

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 6:04PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Columbus, Ohio-based Continental Hospitality Group has bought the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Memphis Downtown for nearly $29 million.

Continental, doing business as King & Union Memphis Acquisitions LLC, purchased the 185 Union Ave. hotel for $28.9 million, according to an April 19 warranty deed.

Danial E. Hanan signed the deed on behalf of the sellers, Caray Watermark 1.

In conjunction with the purchase, Continental Hospitality filed a $28 million deed of trust with the Shelby County Register also on April 19.

Continental Hospitality’s president of development Mark Damante signed that deed on behalf of his company.

The 192,431-square-foot hotel was built in 1927 and last appraised for $16.7 million in 2017, according to the Shelby County Assessor.

– Patrick Lantrip

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 115 195 6,134
MORTGAGES 107 214 7,306
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 8 37 1,152
BUILDING PERMITS 187 329 12,920
BANKRUPTCIES 55 113 4,460
BUSINESS LICENSES 33 61 2,424
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 32 73 2,613
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 49 1,284

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.