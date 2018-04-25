Downtown DoubleTree Hotel Sells for $28M

VOL. 133 | NO. 83 | Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Columbus, Ohio-based Continental Hospitality Group has bought the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Memphis Downtown for nearly $29 million.

Continental, doing business as King & Union Memphis Acquisitions LLC, purchased the 185 Union Ave. hotel for $28.9 million, according to an April 19 warranty deed.

Danial E. Hanan signed the deed on behalf of the sellers, Caray Watermark 1.

In conjunction with the purchase, Continental Hospitality filed a $28 million deed of trust with the Shelby County Register also on April 19.

Continental Hospitality’s president of development Mark Damante signed that deed on behalf of his company.

The 192,431-square-foot hotel was built in 1927 and last appraised for $16.7 million in 2017, according to the Shelby County Assessor.

– Patrick Lantrip