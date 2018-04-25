Buying Local

VOL. 133 | NO. 83 | Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Don’t be surprised this weekend to come across customers at Burke’s Book Store posing in front of a “selfie station,” taking pictures of themselves at the 143-year-old Midtown institution to post and share with their friends.

The occasion is Independent Bookstore Day, the annual celebration set for April 28 now in its fourth year. The event is sponsored in part by Penguin Random House, Ingram, and The American Booksellers Association.

And more than 500 bookstores nationwide will be participating with everything from special inventory for sale to a spot like the one at Burke’s where smartphone-wielding patrons are encouraged to capture the moment before they pick out a few volumes to take home.

An independent bookstore is a place as much as an idea. That’s what the ranks of booksellers like Burke’s co-owner Cheryl Mesler will tell you, surviving as they have the shift from pages to pixels.

In a peculiar example of time folding back onto itself, there has been a resurgence in support for independent stores that keep the lights on by selling bound copies of the printed word.

That’s not some kind of whistling past the graveyard, either: this year, Mesler says, 100 additional bookstores are participating in this weekend’s celebration nationwide. And in Memphis - in addition to the continued existence of East Memphis’ bookstore Novel, which as recently as last year seemed a questionable prospect - there are other smaller, more niche bookstores that have carved out a niche.

Stores like the South Main Book Juggler, which provides a small selection of new and used books, and Cooper-Young’s Two Rivers Bookstores. It’s focused on science fiction, fantasy and horror, and it opened last year.

“Business has been good for us,” Mesler said, and not even pausing before talking up Two Rivers around the corner. “I feel like smaller bookstores, independent bookstores, are having a kind of resurgence. The book isn’t dying. I think more and more the word is getting out about how it’s important to shop small and local when you can.”

Independent bookstores like these are showing a resilience at a time when e-book sales have waned. According to the Association of American Publishers, e-book sales between January and November of 2017 were down 5.5 percent compared to the same 11-month period in 2016.

In Memphis, meanwhile, available in limited supply at Burke’s this weekend will be exclusive day-of merchandise created for Independent Bookstore Day by major publishers and authors. Burke’s featured adult title for the day will be Colson Whitehead’s novel “The Underground Railroad,” available at 20 percent off the cover price for that day only.

Customers who visit both Burke’s Book Store and Novel, at 387 Perkins Extd., on Independent Bookstore Day will be eligible for drawings for 10 special prizes.

Novel, in its current incarnation, is still less than a year old. Its reopening in August thanks to an investor group that reopened a bookstore in the former Booksellers at Laurelwood space, was a testament in part to readers in the city not wanting to see its largest independent bookstore go the way of others around the country. And so, a new chapter for it was written.

“Independent bookstores are much more than retail stores,” says Novel PR and events coordinator Emily Draffen. “They’re like community centers, where you can explore, study, make friends, meet authors, and learn something new. When you support an indie or shop local, you keep your money in Memphis.”