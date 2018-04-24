Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 82 | Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Tennessee Annual Crime Report Released Showing Increase

The Associated Press

Updated 3:05PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its annual crime report, which shows an increase overall in reported instances of crime.

Findings in the 2017 report show reported instances of murder increased 6.7 percent from 2016 to 2017, while reported rape offenses increased 3.2 percent. Arrests increased by 0.1 percent, and the report said juveniles accounted for 6.4 percent of all arrests, down from 6.5 percent a year earlier.

The TBI said the number of DUI arrests continued falling during the past year. Drug/narcotic violations increased 4.9 percent. In domestic violence cases, "simple assault" accounted for 67 percent of reports.

The study compiles data from each law enforcement agency in the state.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 80 80 6,019
MORTGAGES 107 107 7,199
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 29 29 1,144
BUILDING PERMITS 142 142 12,733
BANKRUPTCIES 58 58 4,405
BUSINESS LICENSES 28 28 2,391
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 41 41 2,581
MARRIAGE LICENSES 37 37 1,272

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.