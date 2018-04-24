Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 82 | Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Mummy Won't be on Display When New Tennessee Museum Opens

The Associated Press

Updated 3:05PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The 3,500-year-old Egyptian mummy that has been on display in Tennessee for more than 150 years needs conservation work and won't be on display when the new Tennessee State Museum opens in the fall.

The Tennessean reports the mummy and a mummified cat have been displayed together in various state locations, including the Capitol, the War Memorial Building and the museum. The mummy and the mummified cat came to the museum separately and aren't related.

The museum closes May 6 in anticipation of the October move to the new building.

The museum's senior curator and director of collections, Dan Pomeroy, said a mummy conservationist inspected the mummies and found they need extensive stabilization before they're returned to display. No time frame has been determined for the mummies to be displayed again.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 80 80 6,019
MORTGAGES 107 107 7,199
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 29 29 1,144
BUILDING PERMITS 142 142 12,733
BANKRUPTCIES 58 58 4,405
BUSINESS LICENSES 28 28 2,391
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 41 41 2,581
MARRIAGE LICENSES 37 37 1,272

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.