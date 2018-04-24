Last Word: Graceland's New Map, Weighted Caseloads and Rallings on Duran

VOL. 133 | NO. 82 | Tuesday, April 24, 2018

I’ve been thinking a lot about the term budget season and what that means in our political culture. My thought is we need to make this more season than process in the same way that we have made May more than just the last full month of spring. We should celebrate reprogramming and enterprise funds. Why hasn't someone written an ode to OPEB or at least done an OPEB mural? -- unless that was one of the ones on Willet that got painted over by mistake.

The graceful give and take between pay-as-you-go and debt is begging for a ballet. We should cherish line items and make clear that we are devoted equally to operating budgets and capital budgets although they are funded in very different ways. Perhaps a seventh inning stretch during divisions of city government whose funding comes mostly from federal grants – HCD?

All elected officials who deal with budgets should have the equivalent of a Miranda card that they would read aloud when constituents point out that they can find money for one project while leaving another long standing need … in need. And all taxpayers should know that the same tax rate pays the debt on the capital items and pays the recurring cost of operations.

Yes, that twinkle in my eye means we have arrived at the start of another budget season in the Civic Center Plaza starting with Mayor Jim Strickland’s budget address Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. Turns out the council has a pretty busy day even without the budget address.

Graceland makes its case to Whitehaven later this week – the case being why it should be allowed to go ahead with plans for a convention center facility, a manufacturing site and a 5,000 to 6,000 seat arena – all on its Whitehaven campus. Along with the announcement of the Thursday evening session at Guest House, Graceland also sent along a map that shows where these new structures would go. The big discussion at least among the attorneys remains over the arena and whether it violates the noncompete the city and county governments have with the Grizz to run FedExForum.

In our Law & The Courts Emphasis:

Past the deadline for applying for H-1B visa petitions – the visa most used for working in the U.S. and by companies for recruiting – the lottery for a limited number of those visas begins and local immigration attorneys we’ve talked with say employers can expect lots of questions and scrutiny. Last year the number of applications was three times the number of visas available.

If you want to start a fight with a group of judges ask them about their workload. If you judge it by how often they are in the courtroom or in trial, you might not get the whole picture. Thus the annual weighted caseload study that the Tennessee Comptroller’s office undertakes. It was released last month and we take a look at what it says about Shelby County’s workload as well as how many cases are filed locally in civil and criminal courts.

We have a round up of the four special judicial races you will be seeing on the August ballot. If you’ve been at any political event you’ve probably seen the contenders. And we round up some of the top items that have shown up in the pages of our paper in the last month or so.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings says if his department cared about Manuel Duran’s immigration status it had ample opportunities earlier to turn him into Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Rallings is pushing back against the allegation that his department targeted Duran for arrest earlier this month while Duran was covering a protest as a journalist. The Southern Poverty Law Center contends not only was Duran targeted, he was targeted because he has been critical of Memphis Police in his coverage.

Fresh early vote numbers through the last weekend of the early balloting in the county primaries and it confirms some trends we talked about yesterday in this space. Early voting runs through Thursday.

Chalkbeat on the claim that the TNReady online testing was hacked. It turns out this is somewhat common and according to one expert should have been anticipated.

As promised, more with Carol Coletta, the new president of the newly rebranded Memphis River Parks Partnership, from our discussion on “Behind The Headlines.” She tells us you will start to see some evidence of a first phase of riverfront redevelopment after the Memphis In May International Festival, which is just around the corner.

Around the middle of May, the UT Health Science Center will be opening its new training center called CHIPS. This is the center that uses cutting edge technology to simulate interaction with patients.

Lots of talk about how the Grizz will do in the NBA draft and lottery. The NFL draft is Thursday and there is speculation about how Tigers wide receiver Anthony Miller will fare. And this is a very specific look as well as analysis.

By the numbers in the TBI report on crime statewide: murders are up, so are reported rape offenses. More arrests but the percentage of juveniles in the total number of arrests is down from the previous year. A fall in DUI arrests continues. Simple assault accounts for 67 percent of all domestic violence cases in the state.