VOL. 133 | NO. 82 | Tuesday, April 24, 2018

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis’ brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday, April 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Admission is free; light refreshments will be served. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, April 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Richard Ransom of Local 24 News will present “Crime Reporting in the Local News.” Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

New York Times-bestselling author Melissa De La Cruz will discuss and sign her latest book, “Love & War,” Wednesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Ferren Family Counseling will host a six-week teen girls’ therapeutic art group Thursdays from April 26 to May 31 at 6 p.m. at its offices, 895 S. Cooper St. Designed for ages 13 to 16, the group will give teen girls the tools to develop healthy relationships, self-confidence and coping strategies. Cost is $210, which includes all six sessions, art supplies and a brief evaluation. Pre-registration and prepayment required. Call 901-498-9126 to register.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Trails and Tails Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Bring your four-legged friend (on a leash) for a walk along MBG’s trails and pathways. Free with garden admission; complimentary plastic bags provided. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis will host the 47th annual Steak n’ Burger Dinner, featuring guest speaker University of Memphis football coach Mike Norvell, on Thursday, April 26, at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a VIP reception and kids zone, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner where adults eat burgers and kids eat steak. Tickets are $200; VIP tickets with a meet-and-greet with Norvell are $300; and family packs, which include tickets for two adults and two children, are $500. Visit bgcm.org.