Coletta Talks About Phase One of Riverfront Redevelopment After Memphis In May

VOL. 133 | NO. 82 | Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Once the Memphis In May International Festival ends, workers will move into Mississippi River Park to begin the $65 million first phase of redevelopment of the riverfront.

The redevelopment will move south from the park, across the cobblestones and to Tom Lee Park, the home of the major events of Memphis in May.

“What we have to do, I think, is create a little more form, a little more shape, a little more shade in places to give people different wonderful experiences while they are there,” said Carol Coletta, the president of Memphis River Parks Partnership, the new name of the Riverfront Development Corp..

“We can’t think any longer of the riverfront being different from Downtown,” Coletta said on the WKNO TV program “Behind The Headlines.” “These places have to be joined up.”

North of Mississippi River Park, work is already underway on the Riverline – the existing set of paths and trails from Confluence Park on the north end of Mud Island to Big River Crossing that include the area on the other side of the city floodwalls from the Pyramid taking in the view of the city harbor.

“It’s not the grand gesture that people will visit once or twice a year and in later years when a visitor comes to town but rather that thing that you are going to use over and over and over again – the daily use,” Coletta said. “That’s what people want to work near and what they want to live near. That’s where you get the financial and social leverage.”

The estimated $65 million for the first phase will be a combination of public funding – primarily from an increase in the use of Tourism Development Zone revenue, an increment of sales tax revenue generated in the Downtown area – and private funding, which is a key part of Coletta’s job description.

Coletta is talking about more trees for Tom Lee Park, a presence that would have to be balanced with the needs of the festival for open spaces.

“You have to step very carefully,” she said.

Similarly, Coletta says plans for Riverside Drive will not include continuing experiments with closing it in some way.

“I want to be clear about that,” she said. “It’s in all of our interest to have more people living and working in Downtown and playing in Downtown. We don’t want to discourage people from coming Downtown. We want them Downtown. We just want them to come in and once they get out of the car, be safe and have a really pleasant experience.”

The challenge is that Riverside Drive has interstate highways at each end – north and south – that empty their traffic onto it at interstate speeds with the scenic river view and river side attractions on one side and the rest of Downtown on the other.

“I think our goal should be to make Riverside Drive more beautiful, make great view sheds through Tom Lee Park,” she said. “We never want to destroy that view. It’s the welcome to Memphis view.

“You really need to through design get the speeds lower so you get a safer Riverside Drive, you get a better connection from downtown to the riverfront,” she said. “And that will be our goal.”

The discussion about shade includes some kind of shade on the cobblestones, which should be ready for restoration and redevelopment now that railroad crossing changes and improvements required as part of the funding are completed.