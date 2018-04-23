The Week Ahead: April 23-29

VOL. 133 | NO. 81 | Monday, April 23, 2018

Good morning, Memphis. There’s no better way to start off your week than hearing the beautiful sounds of a world famous boys’ choir from London inside a historic Memphis church Downtown. And the concert is free!

Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 N. Second St., will host in concert the world-famous boy choristers of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, Monday night at 7 p.m. The performance, free and open to the public, is part of an eight-city commemorative tour of the U.S. to mark the 60th anniversary of the American Memorial Chapel at the Cathedral. The tour is a tribute to American servicemen who gave their lives in World War II. For more information, visit calvarymemphis.org or call 901-525-6602.

On Wednesday, 3D Realty will seek a variance from the Board of Adjustment for its new Broad Avenue mixed-use project. Located where a 222,000-square-foot, WWII-era industrial warehouse sits long vacant at 2542 Broad Ave., the new yet-to-be-named project will feature roughly 400 apartment units and around 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland presents his budget proposal Tuesday to the Memphis City Council, thus starting City Hall’s budget season. His address outlining budget priorities for the fiscal year that starts July 1 is at the top of the council meeting at City Hall that begins at 3:30 p.m. You can follow the meeting @tdnpols, www.twitter.com/tdnpols, for live coverage.

Early voting in advance of the May 1 election day for Shelby County primaries ends Thursday evening when the 21 polling places across the county close. A list of those sites and their hours is at www.shelbyvote.com, the website of the Shelby County Election Commission. These are the Republican and Democratic primaries for 23 county positions including all 13 seats on the county commission, county mayor and county sheriff. You can vote at any of the 21 sites regardless of your election day precinct.

Four lads pretending to be four famous lads from Liverpool are bringing the British Invasion to the Agricenter this week. We’re talking, of course about The Beatles … tribute band. The concert being presented by “1964 The Tribute” is set for Friday at the Agricenter, 7777 Walnut Grove Road, from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It’s a benefit concert for the Memphis & Jackson Fire Fighters’ Association. It’s also a magical mystery stroll down memory lane.

For those with a sweet tooth, Muddy’s Bake Shop is hosting a tour and tasting at its Broad Avenue baking kitchen, at 2497 Broad Ave., on Friday. The tour – set for 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. – offers a peek behind the curtain at how the sweet treats empire produces its desserts. The tours are open to the public and happen once a month at the Broad Avenue kitchen, giving the public a chance to watch the baking team create cupcakes, pies and more. For more details:

The Teen Girls’ Therapeutic Art Group meets Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ferren Family Counseling LLC, 895 S. Cooper St., Suites 2 & 3. Designed for teens ages 14-17, it will give your teen the tools to develop healthy relationships, self-confidence and coping strategies for dealing with the challenges her world can bring. Runs every Thursday through May 31. Contact owner/therapist Jennifer Ferren at 901-498-9126 or visit http://www.FerrenFamilyCounseling.com for more information.

Even before the Main Street trolleys get back in service, which is scheduled to happen on April 30, the South Main Trolley Night goes on. The next one is Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

The Memphis Redbirds start a five-game series with the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at AutoZone Park. The series continues with games at 7:05 Thursday and Friday, 6:35 Saturday (fireworks night) and 2:05 Sunday. Tickets are available at the box office, or call 901-721-6000.

Southaven Springfest is back for its 38th annual celebration Tuesday through Saturday this week. Among the attractions: a beauty pageant, amusement park rides, barbecue and music. Visit www.southaven.org for more details.

The V&E Greenline Artwalk on Saturday is your chance to check out the Memphis art scene while raising money and awareness for the V&E Greenline, a community-owned trail that runs through the heart of Midtown and the Vollintine Evergreen community. The event will feature 70 vendors selling their original creations, a silent auction, children’s area, plus beer, wine and barbecue food options (vegetarian options available as well). For more information, go to www.vegreenline.org.

The Shelby County Mayor’s Office and the Division of Community Services will gather community feedback on the development of a youth assessment and resource center at public meetings. The next one is Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road. Visit shelbycountytn.gov/calendar.aspx for details.

