VOL. 133 | NO. 81 | Monday, April 23, 2018

The Voices of the South Writing Cabaret will meet Monday, April 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TheatreSouth, 1000 S. Cooper St. (in the First Congregational Church basement). At the start of the evening, participants receive a writing prompt and write for an hour, then everyone is given the opportunity to share what they have written. Cost is free; one drink minimum. Visit voicesofthesouth.org.

Journalist Joseph Rosenblum will discuss and sign his new book, “Redemption: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last 31 Hours,” Monday, April 23, at 7 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Rosenblum has been a reporter for the Boston Globe and “Frontline,” and a senior editor for Inc. magazine. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis' brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday, April 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The Beethoven Club of Memphis hosts the series on the last Tuesday of every month. Admission is free; light refreshments will be served. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, April 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Richard Ransom of Local 24 News will present “Crime Reporting in the Local News.” Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

New York Times-bestselling author Melissa De La Cruz will discuss and sign her latest book, “Love & War,” Wednesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Ferren Family Counseling will host a six-week teen girls' therapeutic art group Thursdays from April 26 to May 31 at 6 p.m. at its offices, 895 S. Cooper St. Designed for ages 13 to 16, the group will give teen girls the tools to develop healthy relationships, self-confidence and coping strategies. Cost is $210, which includes all six sessions, art supplies and a brief evaluation. Pre-registration and prepayment required. Call 901-498-9126 to register.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Trails and Tails Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Bring your four-legged friend (on a leash) for a walk along MBG’s trails and pathways. Free with garden admission; complimentary plastic bags provided. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.