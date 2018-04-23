Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 81 | Monday, April 23, 2018

Around Memphis: April 23, 2018

The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

Memphis 'punished' for removing Confederate statues

BBC News

Memphis took down two Confederate statues. State lawmakers are punishing the city for it

Doug Criss, CNN

Tennessee Strips $250,000 From Memphis As Payback For Removing Confederate Statues

Chas Sisk, NPR

Tennessee’s legislature is acting like it’s still 1968

Tami Sawyer, CNN

How Penny Hardaway changed Memphis’ future, brought excitement back to program

Nick Birdsong, Sporting News

Thaddeus Young’s educated defense presents problems for Cavs’ Kevin Love

J. Michael, Indianapolis Star

Evidence is out there to predict the 2019 PGA tour schedule

Bob Harig, espn.com

Calipari vs. Penny: The best coach and best player in Memphis history battle for the nation's No. 1 prospect

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com

Banks invest in small business and mortgage loans programs in Whitehaven

Erica Horton, High Ground

New Memphis College of Art offering helps makers think inside the box

Kim and Jim Coleman, High Ground

District $15 Minimum Wage Pitch Seen as Part of School-Equity Strategy

Education Week, Denia R. Superville

