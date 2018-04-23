Home >
VOL. 133 | NO. 81 | Monday, April 23, 2018
Around Memphis: April 23, 2018
Updated 11:56AM
The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…
Memphis 'punished' for removing Confederate statues
BBC News
Memphis took down two Confederate statues. State lawmakers are punishing the city for it
Doug Criss, CNN
Tennessee Strips $250,000 From Memphis As Payback For Removing Confederate Statues
Chas Sisk, NPR
Tennessee’s legislature is acting like it’s still 1968
Tami Sawyer, CNN
How Penny Hardaway changed Memphis’ future, brought excitement back to program
Nick Birdsong, Sporting News
Thaddeus Young’s educated defense presents problems for Cavs’ Kevin Love
J. Michael, Indianapolis Star
Evidence is out there to predict the 2019 PGA tour schedule
Bob Harig, espn.com
Calipari vs. Penny: The best coach and best player in Memphis history battle for the nation's No. 1 prospect
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com
Banks invest in small business and mortgage loans programs in Whitehaven
Erica Horton, High Ground
New Memphis College of Art offering helps makers think inside the box
Kim and Jim Coleman, High Ground
District $15 Minimum Wage Pitch Seen as Part of School-Equity Strategy
Education Week, Denia R. Superville