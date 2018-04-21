VOL. 11 | NO. 16 | Saturday, April 21, 2018

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Stupid F#!&ing Bird” Friday, April 20, through May 13 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The 32nd annual Africa in April Cultural Awareness Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, April 20-22, in Robert R. Church Park (Fourth and Beale streets). The festival will showcase the Republic of Equatorial Guinea from an international perspective, with music, food, a diverse cultural marketplace and more. Hours are 8 a.m. until late night; admission is $5. Visit facebook.com/africainaprilfestival for a full schedule.

Hattiloo Theatre performs August Wilson’s “Jitney” Friday, April 20, through May 13 at 37 S. Cooper St. Visit hattiloo.org for showtimes and tickets.

The Maria Montessori School hosts its 15th annual Regatta and Duck Race Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school’s campus in Harbor Town, 740 Harbor Bend Road. The day includes the inaugural Duck 5K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run; the traditional Duck Race and Wacky Boat Contest; games, dessert contest, kayaking and more. Visit mariamontessorischool.org/regatta for details and a schedule.

The Mid-South Baby & Kids Expo will be held Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. The expo includes education, resources and shopping for parents; crafts, activities and character visits for kids; and games and door prizes for the whole family. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger get in free. Visit midsouthbabyandkidsexpo.com.

The 16th annual Southern Hot Wing Festival is Saturday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Tiger Lane outside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. The fest features more than 70 hot wing teams, a hot-wing-eating contest, cornhole tournament, live music and more. Tickets are $15 online in advance or $20 at the gate; all proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis. Visit southernhotwingfestival.com.

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra performs a symphonic tribute to Prince Saturday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 225 N. Main St. Backed by a full rock band, MSO will perform the pop legend’s classic hits, including “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” “Little Red Corvette” and more. Buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.

IRIS Orchestra will present “Catch a Rising Star,” featuring guest violinist Elena Urioste, Saturday, April 21, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 22, at 2 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Visit irisorchestra.org for details and tickets.

The Voices of the South Writing Cabaret will meet Monday, April 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TheatreSouth, 1000 S. Cooper St. (in the First Congregational Church basement). At the start of the evening, participants receive a writing prompt and write for an hour, then everyone is given the opportunity to share what they have written. Cost is free; one drink minimum. Visit voicesofthesouth.org.

Journalist Joseph Rosenblum will discuss and sign his new book, “Redemption: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last 31 Hours,” Monday, April 23, at 7 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Rosenblum has been a reporter for the Boston Globe and “Frontline,” and a senior editor for Inc. magazine. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis' brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday, April 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The Beethoven Club of Memphis hosts the series on the last Tuesday of every month. Admission is free; light refreshments will be served. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, April 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Richard Ransom of Local 24 News will present “Crime Reporting in the Local News.” Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

New York Times-bestselling author Melissa De La Cruz will discuss and sign her latest book, “Love & War,” Wednesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Ferren Family Counseling will host a six-week teen girls' therapeutic art group Thursdays from April 26 to May 31 at 6 p.m. at its offices, 895 S. Cooper St. Designed for ages 13 to 16, the group will give teen girls the tools to develop healthy relationships, self-confidence and coping strategies. Cost is $210, which includes all six sessions, art supplies and a brief evaluation. Pre-registration and prepayment required. Call 901-498-9126 to register.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Trails and Tails Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Bring your four-legged friend (on a leash) for a walk along MBG’s trails and pathways. Free with garden admission; complimentary plastic bags provided. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

The Shelby County Mayor’s Office and the Division of Community Services will gather community feedback on the development of a youth assessment and resource center at public meetings Thursday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road; and Monday, April 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Knowledge Quest (Universal Parenting Place), 990 College Park Drive, suite 104. Visit shelbycountytn.gov/calendar.aspx for details.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis will host the 47th annual Steak n’ Burger Dinner, featuring guest speaker University of Memphis football coach Mike Norvell, on Thursday, April 26, at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a VIP reception and kids zone, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner where adults eat burgers and kids eat steak. Tickets are $200; VIP tickets with a meet-and-greet with Norvell are $300; and family packs, which include tickets for two adults and two children, are $500. Visit bgcm.org.