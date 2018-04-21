VOL. 11 | NO. 16 | Saturday, April 21, 2018

The Memphis News Editorial Editorial: New Economic Development Strategy Requires Changes

We often find ourselves conflicted when considering the concept of regionalism.

In one part of our re-examination of the city’s economic development strategy, we hear that we should play to our strengths in what we go after.

But then we hear that incentives are a necessary evil. There is not an ideal standpoint, but no city or area is taken seriously if they aren’t at the table from the outset.

And there is the view that truly good paying jobs, those with benefits that are more white collar than blue collar – more like professions than 9-to-5 jobs – are the only way to grow the Memphis economy. Let everything else go somewhere else, forego the cheaper, “stack-and-pack” jobs to North Mississippi where it’s easy to access incentives.

To date, we seem to be pursuing all of these very different sentiments depending on who is in the room at any given time.

You could argue that incentives – tax breaks to be specific – are a habit that is hard for companies on the grow to shake off. The truth is that shareholders see other companies ask for incentives and seemingly get them just about every time. So, companies reason, we should at least ask if the others are asking and getting.

For elected officials, it remains very difficult to avoid chasing something even if it’s not in the plan.

There is a fear that they will be giving the speech about how regionalism helps us all while a leader from a nearby community is giving the speech about how their city or county got the plum.

After decades of the game playing us, though, instead of us playing the game, we think there are a few conclusions that should inform our current search for a better economic development strategy.

Jobs – any jobs – aren’t enough.

The quality of jobs, especially those that get tax-based incentives, matter to our progress just as much as the presence of cranes on a skyline and dirt moving on a site.

Jobs that pay so little that someone holding a full-time job still qualifies for food stamps and similar assistance are a danger to the city’s growth.

Economic conditions must always be a factor that determines if incentives are needed. In better times they should be used sparingly. This should not be about everyone in line getting something just for having their hand out.

Growing jobs can’t be the only goal. It’s growing the Memphis economy and Memphis prosperity.

Sound financial practices used by those who are able to save even modest amounts to help build wealth should not seem like Greek to other Memphis families who are often relegated to an environment of predatory lending, redlining and a paycheck-to-paycheck existence.

We live in different financial worlds in Memphis. It’s time for the future to be defined as something all of us can participate in.