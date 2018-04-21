Candidates Lined Up for Four Open Judicial Seats on the August Ballot

VOL. 11 | NO. 16 | Saturday, April 21, 2018

The Shelby County primary elections are in the early voting period and nearing the May 1 election day, but candidates in the August state and federal primaries are also campaigning. The August ballot includes four special elections for nonpartisan judicial positions – two Circuit Court judges, a Criminal Court judge and a General Sessions Criminal Court judge will be elected on the August ballot to fill vacancies in each of the divisions.

Here are those races:

Circuit Court Judge Division 7

Attorney Mary Wagner was appointed to this position by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam following the retirement of Judge Donna Fields.

Wagner is among the contenders in the special election to fill the remainder of Field’s term of office through 2022.

The other contender is attorney Michael Floyd.

Circuit Court Judge Division 9

Attorney David Rudolph was appointed to this position by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam following the retirement of Judge Robert Childers.

Rudolph is also among those running on the August ballot for the rest of the term through the regularly scheduled nonpartisan judicial elections on the 2022 county ballot.

Also running are judicial commissioner Yolanda R. Kight and attorney Joe Townsend.

Criminal Court Judge Division 10

Former deputy district attorney general Jennifer Nichols was appointed to this position by Haslam following the retirement of Judge James Beasley Jr.

And Nichols is among the contenders in the special election with the winner serving through the 2022 countywide elections.

Also running is attorney Jennifer J. Mitchell.

General Sessions Criminal Court Judge Division 14

Deputy city public works director Patrick Dandridge was appointed to this position by the Shelby County Commission following the retirement of Judge Larry Potter, the judge who created the Environmental Court in Division 14.

Dandridge, who headed the part of public works that includes code enforcement, is among those running for the rest of the term through 2022 when all of the county’s judicial positions are on the general election ballot for eight-year terms of office.

Attorneys Robert “Price” Harris and Michael R. Campbell are among the contenders along with Carlyn Addison, a Memphis-Shelby County Juvenile Court magistrate who before that had worked in environmental court.

Early voting in advance of the Aug. 2 election day is July 13-28.