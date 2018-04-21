April 20-26, 2018: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 11 | NO. 16 | Saturday, April 21, 2018

2012: The American Queen, the world’s largest steamboat, arrived at Beale Street Landing, its homeport, for the first time in four years since it was refurbished and resumed overnight river cruises on the Mississippi River.

2011: The Mississippi River at Memphis hits 48 feet on the river gauge on its way to the second highest level ever recorded at Memphis since the record in 1937.

2008: The City Council that took office four months earlier after the 2007 elections that saw the largest turnover of seats in the history of the mayor-council form of government enters its first budget season. The new council is considering cutting all $90 million of city funding to the Memphis City Schools system. It is also questioning 5 percent pay raises proposed in the budget of Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton and rejects Herenton’s proposal to close five library branches, including the Cossitt – the city’s first public library. “There’s going to be war over what happens to the property,” warns council member Barbara Swearengen Ware of the prime Downtown location.

1995: Cranberries play at Mud Island.

1984: The Memphis Showboats play the Pittsburgh Maulers at the Liberty Bowl in the inaugural game and first of their two seasons in the United States Football League. The Showboats win 17-7 and at the end of the season have a 7-11 record, the best among expansion teams in the league which started in 1983.

1967: James Earl Ray, an inmate at the Jefferson City Penitentiary in Missouri serving time for armed robbery, escapes from the prison by hiding in a metal box in a bakery truck.