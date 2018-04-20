VOL. 133 | NO. 80 | Friday, April 20, 2018

MEM Still Ranked World’s Second Busiest Cargo Airport

Memphis International Airport has cemented its status as the second busiest cargo airport in the world for another year, with more than 4.33 million metric tons of cargo passing through in 2017.

That volume of cargo marks a 0.3 increase over last year’s numbers, according to the preliminary 2017 world airport traffic rankings just released by Airports Council International.

Hong Kong International Airport took home top honors with 5.04 million metric tons of cargo in 2017, while China’s Shanghai Pudong International Airport came in third with 3.82 million metric tons moved.

It is not surprisingly that the Memphis International figures were chiefly driven by operations at the FedEx Express World Hub, which accounted for roughly 99 percent of the all cargo handled at MEM. At Memphis International Airport, FedEx leases 40.9 million square feet of space and sees northward of 450 combined arrivals and departures per day.

“MEM continues to be an industry leader as the world’s second busiest cargo airport,” Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners, said. “In addition, the huge volume of landed weight from cargo helps keep MEM’s landing fees very low, which is beneficial for cargo and passenger airlines alike because it reduces their operating costs.”

– Patrick Lantrip

IMC Giving Drivers Largest Pay Increase in Company’s History

In response to a critical driver shortage, Memphis-based IMC Companies has enacted the largest pay raise in the company’s history, effective April 15.

The pay increase for drivers in the Intermodal Cartage Co. division will average more 30 percent.

IMC said the pay increase is a proactive response to the 90,000 drivers that the American Trucking Associations says are needed to meet rising demand over the next decade.

“The ATA notes that more than 70 percent of goods consumed in our country are moved by truck, so investing in drivers literally keeps America moving,” Mark H. George, chairman of IMC Companies, said in a release.

“Our effort to increase driver pay ensures that we will continue to be able to provide the superior service on which our customers depend,” George said.

IMC Companies also supports legislation that would expand interstate trucking opportunities to include drivers between the ages of 18 and 21. Currently, the average age of a commercial truck driver is 55, and only 6 percent of truck drivers are female, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Proactive efforts like ours, paired with an emphasis on quality equipment and efficiency at the rails, ports and customer sites, will help us to work together through the driver shortage,” George said. “Our goal is to retain seasoned drivers while attracting new talent to our growing industry.”

– Patrick Lantrip

Tennessee Supreme Court Adopts Uniform Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam will be given for the first time in Tennessee in February.

The Tennessee Supreme Court announced Wednesday, April 18, that it is adopting the UBE for admission to the bar by prospective Tennessee attorneys.

The exam is a nationwide test used in 31 jurisdictions across the country. It allows those taking the exam to transfer scores between states.

The state’s high court reacted to a filing by the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, which filed a petition that triggered a public comment period before the court made its decision.

“As the legal field continues to evolve, the court understands its rules must modernize and adapt to changing practice realities,” Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said in a written statement. “At the same time, it is essential we ensure attorneys practicing in Tennessee are well qualified and prepared to represent clients with the vigor and excellence the law requires. The changes we have adopted strike that necessary balance.”

Jeffrey Ward, president of the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, said the change reflects that lawyers are more mobile than they once were.

“Multi-jurisdictional, or cross-border, practice is more common, particularly in Tennessee, where we border more states than another state in the union,” Ward said. “This can be seen in the increase in applications for admissions without examination in recent years.”

There was a 90.4 percent increase in such requests in Tennessee between 2012 and 2016.

– Bill Dries

Quarterback and Tight End Leaving University of Memphis

Brady Davis, a quarterback recruited by former University of Memphis coach Justin Fuente, announced via social media he has been granted his release and will seek to continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

Davis, who missed the 2016 season with a knee injury, was recruited out of Starkville (Miss.) High School in 2015. He served as the third-string QB last season behind Riley Ferguson and David Moore. Davis appeared in one game last season and carried the ball one time for one yard; he did not attempt a pass.

Davis has two years of eligibility remaining. With Davis leaving the program, the QB competition this season is among Moore, Brady White and Connor Adair.

Tight end Nick Robinson also requested his release. Robinson, originally recruited as a receiver, redshirted last season and has four years of eligibility remaining.

– Don Wade

Two U of M Students Receive Prestigious Fulbright Awards

Two University of Memphis students have received prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards for the 2018-2019 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Robert Warren Apple, a Ph.D. candidate in musicology and graduate assistant in the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, received the Fulbright-Mach Award, which will allow him to travel to Austria for nine months to continue his dissertation research on music composed for the keyed trumpet.

“In the course of my dissertation research, I have already documented the existence of previously unknown pieces composed for the keyed trumpet,” Apple said. “Unfortunately, many of these works only survive as unpublished manuscripts that I cannot gain access to here in the States.

“It’s exciting that I can finally travel to Austria to study these pieces and, hopefully, rediscover more,” Apple said.

Danielle Porter, a senior majoring in psychology and Spanish, received a Fulbright Award to serve as an English teaching assistant in Spain.

She will assist in English language classes for pre-schools and elementary schools in the country’s La Rioja region.

Porter, who graduates in May, also will serve as a cultural ambassador to students, faculty, staff and the community.

“I’m proud to represent the University of Memphis and the South while fostering cultural exchange in the Spanish community,” she said. “None of this would be possible without the support of my professors, staff, friends and family.”

– Don Wade

London Cathedral Choristers To Perform at Calvary Church

St. Paul’s Cathedral Choristers from London will perform for free at Calvary Episcopal Church in Memphis on April 23 as part of an eight-venue tour of the U.S.

The tour is part of the Cathedral’s 60th anniversary of the American Memorial Chapel – a tribute to U.S. servicemen who gave their lives in World War II. The chapel was created by Dwight Eisenhower and Winston Churchill, and opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1958.

“In 1953, St Paul’s was the first U.K. cathedral choir ever to tour the United States,” the Very Rev. Dr. David Ison, dean of St Paul’s, said. “It did so as a ‘thank you’ to the American people following our joint efforts in the Second World War. Over six decades on, we are thrilled such a strong connection remains, and that we are able to honor the special relationship through music.”

Andrew Carwood, director of music at the Cathedral, said the tour also recognizes the thousands of American visitors they welcome to St Paul’s every year.

“This tour is a way of giving something in return, and enabling a wider audience in the United States to experience for themselves the beauty and wonder of the English Choral Tradition, while remembering those who gave so much in fighting for our freedom,” Carwood said.

The performance at Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 N. Second St., on Monday at 7 p.m. is free, but donations will be accepted.

Visit www.stpauls.co.uk/news-press/latest-news/choristers-tour-us.

– Daily News staff