Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 80 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Trump Backs Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee GOP US Senate Bid

AP

Updated 4:31PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has endorsed Marsha Blackburn in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat from Tennessee.

Trump tweeted Thursday that the sitting congresswoman is a "wonderful woman who has always been there when we have needed her." Trump added that she's great on his key issues of the military, border security and crime and "loves and works hard for the people of Tennessee."

Trump said, "I will be there to campaign with her!" He did not announce any dates.

Blackburn's bid begins in the August Republican primary where she faces only token opposition. The seat became open when incumbent Sen. Bob Corker, a Trump critic, announced his retirement.

Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen is the Democratic candidate.

Republicans hold a slim 51-49 advantage in the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 97 295 5,829
MORTGAGES 119 351 6,951
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 11 69 1,099
BUILDING PERMITS 275 845 12,430
BANKRUPTCIES 51 216 4,304
BUSINESS LICENSES 38 135 2,314
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 23 138 2,518
MARRIAGE LICENSES 24 77 1,204

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.