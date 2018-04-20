Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 80 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Tennessee Passes Bill to Impose Work Requirements

AP

Updated 2:48PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican-led Tennessee Legislature has passed a bill aiming to require certain able-bodied TennCare recipients to spend 20 hours a week working, volunteering or attending schools.

Gov. Bill Haslam has said previously that he would sign the bill.

TennCare is the state's Medicaid program.

The Senate voted on Thursday 23-2 to pass the measure. There was an attempt to pass an amendment that would have expanded TennCare to add about 200,000 more recipients, but that was shot down.

If signed into law, the bill would authorize TennCare to seek a waiver under President Donald Trump's administration, which is allowing state Medicaid work requirements.

The legislation looks to use Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program money to enforce the measure if it becomes law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

