Scenes From National Walk Out Protests

VOL. 133 | NO. 80 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Shelby County Schools officials estimated approximately 20 Memphis schools participated in the April 19 National Walk Out protests. The protests in numerous cities were over two days to call attention to gun violence.

In Memphis, student leaders of the movement have talked about gun violence away from school as well as in school and on school grounds in the lead up to the National Walk Out actions as well as the local version of the March for Our Lives last month.

The National Walk Out protests in Memphis included balloon releases, speeches, spoken word performances and a row of gravestones with the names of past victims of gun violence.