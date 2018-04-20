Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 80 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Scenes From National Walk Out Protests

Updated 10:43AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Shelby County Schools officials estimated approximately 20 Memphis schools participated in the April 19 National Walk Out protests. The protests in numerous cities were over two days to call attention to gun violence.

In Memphis, student leaders of the movement have talked about gun violence away from school as well as in school and on school grounds in the lead up to the National Walk Out actions as well as the local version of the March for Our Lives last month.

The National Walk Out protests in Memphis included balloon releases, speeches, spoken word performances and a row of gravestones with the names of past victims of gun violence.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 110 405 5,939
MORTGAGES 141 492 7,092
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 85 1,115
BUILDING PERMITS 161 1,006 12,591
BANKRUPTCIES 43 259 4,347
BUSINESS LICENSES 49 184 2,363
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 22 160 2,540
MARRIAGE LICENSES 31 108 1,235

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.