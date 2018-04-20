Richards Focused on Customers and Employees

VOL. 133 | NO. 80 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

Chris Richards knows the value of a chance encounter.

As a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Iowa, Richards traveled with her college roommate to Memphis, intending to stay for the summer and explore a new city.

To support her stay in the Bluff City, she signed up with a temporary employment agency, securing an assignment to help manage an apartment complex by answering phones and manning the front office. Incidentally, the assignment at Trammell Crow plopped Richards down at the threshold of her future career in property management. It also put her in the direct path of her future husband, who was a groundskeeper at the same apartment complex.

She hasn’t left Memphis since.

“My entire life was defined in that day,” Richards said. “Had that been any other assignment, I wouldn’t have met my husband, I wouldn’t have started a career in property management, and I wouldn’t have started my family.”

Two decades later, as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the collegiate real estate investment trust EdR, Richards oversees residential buildings on college campuses that house roughly 40,000 students across the country.

One part of Richards’ two-fold mission is to sustain environments that are comfortable and supportive for young people crossing into the world of personal responsibility. The second part is retaining the talent that EdR employs.

“You’re dealing with customers who are gathering their own opinions for the first time,” Richards said. “They are learning the basics, like how to pay bills and address maintenance issues, so we try to create environments that educate them along the way.”

To foster these ideal environments, Richards has to hire and maintain a staff that is flexible and able to address a litany of customer needs.

“We wear so many hats so that we can help our customers. It wasn’t even 10 years ago that we had educational posters on how to write a check,” Richards said. “It’s an amazing, passionate customer base – young people discovering their independence.”

Building and maintaining a team capable of delivering this excellence in customer service is a key focus for Richards, as well. EdR distinguishes itself from other third-party real estate management companies by fostering an environment that encourages employees to stay long-term.

More than 1,200 employees, including 150 in Memphis, are equipped with benefits, retirement plan, and are paid competitive wages. But benefits and compensation just tell half the story.

Part of Richards’ job is traveling to EdR-run campuses across the country to take the pulse of quality of life for customers and employees. For her, success is defined within individual interactions. She celebrates that a college student who started as a residential adviser in an EdR-run dorm now continues with the company after graduation, or when a groundskeeper who worked for more than 25 years was able to retire comfortably with a pension.

“Because, ultimately, it’s about the payback (to employees) for me,” Richards said. “That’s what really pushes me to do my job and do it well.”

Because her life was so enormously shaped by being in the right place at the right time as a college student who inadvertently found a career calling (and a life partner), Richards relishes in the thought that EdR residents will have their own life-altering moments while in EdR’s care.

“In the end, it’s all happenstance, right?” Richards asked. “What better job is there than to help create the situation where someone’s life changes for the better?”

Chris Richards is a graduate of New Memphis’ Leadership Development Intensive (LDI). Learn more at newmemphis.org.