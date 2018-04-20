RDC Rebrands With Leadership Change

VOL. 133 | NO. 80 | Friday, April 20, 2018

The Riverfront Development Corp. is changing names as the organization that manages city property by the Mississippi River has a change in leadership.

Effective Friday, April 20, the RDC becomes the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Carol Coletta, president of the organization, says the new name reflects the organization’s broader role in working with private and public entities in developing the city’s riverfront. That will include more of a role in finding private and philanthropic funding for parts of the city’s riverfront redevelopment plan.

Coletta’s first day on the job is Friday. She succeeds the RDC’s founding president, Benny Lendermon, who announced his retirement in October.

The RDC was founded in 2000 and under a contract with the city of Memphis manages the city’s riverfront properties – mostly park land including the Mud Island River Park.

Coletta talks about the name change and the organization’s new role on “Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News, that airs at 7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday on WKNO Channel 10.