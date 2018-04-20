One-Year Turnaround? Grizzlies Vow It Can Be Done

VOL. 133 | NO. 80 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Mike Conley had no doubt: “With health, we’re a completely different team.” This was a day after the season ended, a 22-60 record next to the Memphis Grizzlies’ name and forever the shorthand explanation of their 2017-2018 NBA journey.

Once it was over, though, it still felt a little weird to the players that had been at the forefront of the seven-year playoff run. They were not getting ready to renew acquaintances with the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.

“This time of year, you’re normally real excited (because the playoffs are starting),” said center Marc Gasol. “Obviously, I haven’t looked at the standings in a very long time.”

This season, the eighth and last playoff spot in the Western Conference went to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They had to go 47-35 to get it. Denver finished 46-36 and was left on the outside looking in. So even if the Grizzlies were to double their win total from this season to next season, that would only be good for a 44-38 record. That might be enough for a return to the playoffs and it might not.

Yet the narrative around FedExForum is that the Grizzlies can rebound quickly and return to the postseason after just a one-year absence. Obviously, from a marketing standpoint it’s what you want to say if there is any evidence at all to support that theory.

And there is a case to be made. Not a foolproof case, but a case nonetheless.

A left foot injury limited Conley to just 12 games. His absence not only changed the Grizzlies on the court, but in the locker room.

“Mike, he’s our leader,” said forward JaMychal Green. “When everything’s going wrong, he’s the one to bring us all back together and get us on track.”

The David Fizdale firing opened for public viewing the chasm between the coach and Gasol. Had Conley played the entire year, things might never have reached the breaking point.

With other players nursing injuries off and on and free agent signee Chandler Parsons only playing in 36 games in the second year of his four-year $94 million contract, young players and new faces were thrust into the lineup out of need and then for the not-so-subtle “tanking” agenda that is commonplace in the NBA.

While Tyreke Evans carried the Grizzlies offensively much of the season, that load was removed from him as the trade deadline approached in expectation of him being moved; it never happened. He then was not with the team late in the season for “personal reasons” and was not part of the customary exit interview process with team officials once the season was through.

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said about re-signing Evans: “We’ll take our run at Tyreke. There’s many variables out there that I can’t control.”

Ultimately, the Grizzlies finished with the league’s second-worst record. This guarantees a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and, as Parsons said, “The top five players in this draft could help a franchise immediately.”

On the plus side from this season, young players such as Dillon Brooks (played all 82 games), Kobi Simmons, Andrew Harrison, Wayne Selden, Ivan Rabb, Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin got opportunities they otherwise wouldn’t have had. On the negative side, the thing they all had in common at season’s end was losing together. A lot.

Conley praised the young players for the fight and willingness to support one another, but said, “We try to tell them every day that this isn’t normal, to lose around here.”

Brooks clearly established himself as a rotation player going forward. Selden, too, should be in the rotation and could even compete for the starting two guard spot depending on what the Grizzlies do in the draft. Harrison was assumed to be cut in the preseason so the team could take a longer look at first-round pick Wade Baldwin, but the Grizzlies kept Harrison instead and like Brooks, his hard play every night bodes well for having a role next season.

“We’re not that far off,” Harrison said. “We have a lot of talent.”

Harrison, however, said there is work to be done with the team chemistry: “We need to work on our togetherness overall. Even off the court. Spend more time with each other. I need to become a better leader.”

The Grizzlies have not yet made a public announcement regarding the future of interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, though he clearly has the players’ support. Wallace, when asked, said he didn’t expect any changes in the front office.

Robert Pera increasing his majority ownership stake in the team seems to be pointing toward largely keeping the main pieces of the franchise in place for now. Gasol was going to meet with Pera, but this seemed more an annual rite; Gasol says he has no reason to believe Pera’s commitment to winning has changed.

All of which adds up to striving to make it eight playoff appearances in nine seasons.

“Get in the playoffs and make some noise,” Wallace said of the team vision for next year. “I don’t see any reason why we can’t be a very competitive, viable, team.”