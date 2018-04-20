VOL. 133 | NO. 80 | Friday, April 20, 2018

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Stupid F#!&ing Bird” Friday, April 20, through May 13 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The 32nd annual Africa in April Cultural Awareness Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, April 20-22, in Robert R. Church Park (Fourth and Beale streets). The festival will showcase the Republic of Equatorial Guinea from an international perspective, with music, food, a diverse cultural marketplace and more. Hours are 8 a.m. until late night; admission is $5. Visit facebook.com/africainaprilfestival for a full schedule.

Hattiloo Theatre performs August Wilson’s “Jitney” Friday, April 20, through May 13 at 37 S. Cooper St. Visit hattiloo.org for showtimes and tickets.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis hosts an opening reception for Kit Reuther’s “Abstracted Still Life” Friday, April 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Reuther’s paintings will be on display through May 19. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

The Five Fridays of Free Jazz concert series hosts the Southern Comfort Jazz Orchestra Friday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The concert series, presented by Memphis Public Libraries, the Levitt Shell and the Memphis Library Foundation, continues every other Friday through May 4. Cost is free; food and drink available for purchase. Visit levittshell.org/5fridaysofjazz for details.

Hope House hosts its annual Hoedown for Hope fundraiser Friday, April 20, at Propcellar, 2585 Summer Ave. A VIP cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m., and doors officially open at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature Southern food, specialty drinks, mechanical bull, silent auction and live music. Tickets are $75. Visit hopehousememphis.org.

Memphis Heritage and the Brooks Museum League host Art in the Hall, a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres fundraiser, Friday, April 20, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Howard Hall, 2282 Madison Ave. This inaugural event features artwork by seven accomplished Memphis-area artists plus works from past Mid-South Scholastic Gold Key winners. Tickets are $100 at brooksmuseumleaguememphis.org.

The Orpheum Theatre’s 2017-18 On Stage at the Halloran series wraps up with Jim Witter’s Fire & Rain Friday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. The show celebrates the era of James Taylor and Carole King. Tickets are $30. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

University of Memphis Opera performs Aaron Copland’s “The Tender Land” Friday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 22, at 3 p.m. in U of M’s Harris Concert Hall, 3775 Central Ave. A lecture about the opera starts 45 minutes before each performance. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for seniors; faculty, staff and students get in free. Visit memphis.edu/operatix for details.

Moscow Festival Ballet performs “Giselle” Friday, April 20, at 8 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

The Maria Montessori School hosts its 15th annual Regatta and Duck Race Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school’s campus in Harbor Town, 740 Harbor Bend Road. The day includes the inaugural Duck 5K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run; the traditional Duck Race and Wacky Boat Contest; games, dessert contest, kayaking and more. Visit mariamontessorischool.org/regatta for details and a schedule.

The Mid-South Baby & Kids Expo will be held Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. The expo includes education, resources and shopping for parents; crafts, activities and character visits for kids; and games and door prizes for the whole family. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger get in free. Visit midsouthbabyandkidsexpo.com.

The 16th annual Southern Hot Wing Festival is Saturday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Tiger Lane outside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. The fest features more than 70 hot wing teams, a hot-wing-eating contest, cornhole tournament, live music and more. Tickets are $15 online in advance or $20 at the gate; all proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis. Visit southernhotwingfestival.com.

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra performs a symphonic tribute to Prince Saturday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 225 N. Main St. Backed by a full rock band, MSO will perform the pop legend’s classic hits, including “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” “Little Red Corvette” and more. Buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.

IRIS Orchestra will present “Catch a Rising Star,” featuring guest violinist Elena Urioste, Saturday, April 21, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 22, at 2 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Visit irisorchestra.org for details and tickets.

The Voices of the South Writing Cabaret will meet Monday, April 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TheatreSouth, 1000 S. Cooper St. (in the First Congregational Church basement). At the start of the evening, participants receive a writing prompt and write for an hour, then everyone is given the opportunity to share what they have written. Cost is free; one drink minimum. Visit voicesofthesouth.org.