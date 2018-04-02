The Week Ahead: April 2-8

VOL. 133 | NO. 66 | Monday, April 2, 2018

Hello, Memphis! We celebrate the courage of a man this week who improved the lives of so many. The somber occasion of remembering his death 50 years ago should not overshadow the admiration we have for someone who refused to not speak up against obvious injustices in spite of the danger it put him in.

MLK50: See our cover story on the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, the companion piece on Memphis’ political journey since 1968, the related editorial and our MLK50 calendar of events happening around the city to commemorate the anniversary.

Opening day for the Memphis Farmers Market is Saturday. Now in its 18th year, the seasonal market at Central Station, at G.E. Patterson and South Front Street, has a new director and lots of construction going on around it. The conversion of the train station into a hotel is underway as is construction of the new Malco movie theater and housing on the train station site. Ultimately, the farmers market will have a larger area in all of this change.

Make your mark at Overton Square’s third annual Chalk the Courtyard Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s free, with The Art Project providing the chalk and other local businesses on hand with giveaways. You can help out Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s art therapy program before and during the event by donating art supplies – things like crayons, markers, sticker sets and low-mess crafts kits.

Taste of Memphis, a free festival showcasing Memphis and Shelby County neighborhoods in ways that are uniquely their own, will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tiger Lane outside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Neighborhood groups, faith-based organizations and others will remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and showcase their neighborhoods’ unique qualities, accomplishments and history.

Shelby Farms Park Conservancy hosts the Down to Earth Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park, 6903 Great View Drive N. This Earth Day celebration features live music, eco-friendly vendors, cornhole tournament, kids activities, petting zoo and more. Parking is $5 (free for park members); additional fees apply to some activities.

Nearby, Spring Market returns to Agricenter International Friday through Sunday. This 12th annual boutique shopping event features more than 200 vendors showcasing trendy fashions, accessories, decor and more; a silent auction to benefit the National Kidney Foundation of West Tennessee; “Market Madness” specials and more.

The second annual Persian Festival will be held at Overton Park on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The kid-friendly event, which is hosted by the Iranian American Association of Memphis, is free to the public and will include authentic Persian food, artwork and handicrafts exhibitions, and traditional music and dancing. Sponsorship and booth rental information can be found at info@iraniansofmemphis.org.

Shelby County Commissioners meet Monday and among the items on their agenda is appointing someone to serve as interim General Sessions Environmental Court judge until the August elections. The commission also votes on a moratorium on all contracts over $50,000 until the end of August, which is when the commission’s current four-year term of office ends. There can be exceptions to the moratorium.

Big KRIT brings his “Heavy Is The Crown” tour to town Wednesday for a show at the New Daisy. The tour marks the rapper’s departure from his record label with a 22-song double album. Expect him to perform that and very few, maybe none, of his earlier hits.

In sports this week, the Memphis Grizzlies wrap up their home schedule for the 2017-2018 season by playing old friend Zach Randolph and the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7 p.m. at FedExForum. Fan Appreciation Day is Sunday at FedExForum 2:30 p.m. vs. the Detroit Pistons, the final home game.

The University of Memphis baseball team will play the Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at AutoZone Park. Ole Miss entered the weekend ranked fourth in the country.

And the Mississippi RiverKings finish their schedule on the home ice at the Landers Center with games Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

