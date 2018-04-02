SPORTS NOTEBOOK

VOL. 133 | NO. 66 | Monday, April 2, 2018

Babe Ruth and Shohei Ohtani. In the same sentence. In baseball’s record book.

On Sunday, April 1, Ohtani became the first Major League player to start as a position player on opening day (albeit, as a designated hitter) and then start as a pitcher within his team’s first 10 games since Ruth with the Boston Red Sox in 1919.

Ohtani earned the win Sunday as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Oakland A’s 7-4. The 23-year-old rookie right-hander from Japan hit 99.6 mph on the radar gun with his top fastball and struck out six. He allowed three runs on three hits in six innings. Although he was touched for a three-run homer by Matt Chapman in the second inning, he disposed of 14 of the next 15 hitters he faced.

How big was this to fans in Japan? A reported 240 members of the Japanese media attended the game Sunday in Oakland.

Although Chapman made Ohtani pay for a hanging slider with that three-run homer, he was impressed by him.

“The ball jumps out of his hand and it’s hard to catch up to it,” he said postgame. “He’s going to be a tough guy to face and we’re gonna face him a few times I’m sure.”

Ohtani, through his interpreter, told reporters: “Obviously, I’m very happy. I’m satisfied with my outing. I’m more happy the team got the victory.”

CARDINALS DROP TWO OF THREE AT METS

The St. Louis Cardinals avoided a sweep in New York on the season’s opening weekend by beating the Mets 5-1 Sunday as shortstop Pau DeJong hit two home runs and new left fielder Marcell Ozuna contributed three hits and drove in two runs. Catcher Yadier Molina homered too.

Luke Weaver started and went five innings and earned the win. Weaver worked out of multiple jams.

“It was one of those games where you have to do some trickery,” Weaver told media afterward. “Keep them off balance, be that magician.”

Veteran closer Greg Holland, whom the team recently signed to a one-year $14 million contract, will have his own spring training in the minors before joining the Cardinals later in April. Holland, 32, had 41 saves for Colorado last year and a 3-6 record while posting a 3.61 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .193 batting average.

PAY PLAYERS? NCAA PRESIDENT SAYS NOT SO FAST

Right in the middle of the men’s and women’s national basketball championships, the NCAA released a video of its president Mark Emmert explaining what would happen if football players and men’s basketball players were paid: the elimination of other sports by athletic departments.

Said Emmert: “I think you’ve got to remember this is in the context of higher education. These are educational colleges and universities that are conducting these games and you have to abide by the educational laws of the United States.

“You’ve got to provide women with the same opportunities and support that men receive. If you were going to pay salaries to male athletes, you’d have to do the same for female athletes and you’d have to come up with some explanation to the federal government as to why you would possibly not do it for one group versus another and I think that’s completely untenable.

“The other issue is that if you were going to move into a model where you just paying football and basketball athletes—at least that’s the argument that always comes forward—the way athletic departments are going, to do that, they’re going to eliminate other sports.

“There’s really no other way for them to do it. Yeah, if you just looked at the revenue from football you might be able to figure out how to pay football players but you would eliminate all the other sports that are out there in order to do that and take away opportunities from men and women.”

So the NCAA officially likes the self-serving status quo. Shocking, absolutely shocking.