VOL. 133 | NO. 66 | Monday, April 2, 2018

Ranger Bearings Expanding In Southwest Memphis

Alabama-based train and rail car bearing remanufacturer Ranger Bearings is nearly tripling its Memphis footprint with the acquisition of a new building in the southwest industrial submarket of Memphis.

In the deal, longtime owner Calvin Ozier sold the 60,000-square-foot industrial property located at 1332 Louisiana St. to Ranger for $585,000.

Ozier was represented by Newmark Knight Frank associate director Will Klinke in the deal.

“The timing was right to sell the property, and Ranger Bearings needed to expand operations,” Ozier said in a release. “1332 Louisiana’s location and features make it an ideal property for the new owner, allowing the company to expand its Memphis operations.”

Previously, Ranger Bearings was leasing 22,000 square feet at 3860 Delp St., but with the purchase of the Louisiana facility on 5.21 acres, the company will be able to nearly triple its operational space.

Built in 1949 for Massey-Ferguson, the 60,000-square-foot building has been owned by Ozier and his partner, Jim Browder, for the past 18 years and was being leased to Ozier’s company, UWT Logistics.

– Patrick Lantrip

Grizzlies to Hold Camps In Tennessee, Mississippi

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that they will host their 2018 Summer Basketball Camps presented by Nike with 14 different sessions at locations in Tennessee and Mississippi for boys and girls ages 7-16.

For $265, each Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camp includes a giveaway package of a Nike T-Shirt, headband and full size Grizzlies basketball. Campers will also receive two tickets to a future Grizzlies home game (redeemable during the 2018-19 regular season), along with skills and drills instruction provided by Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff consisting of current and former college players and coaches, referees and other basketball personnel. All camps will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Each session will also end with an awards ceremony where all campers will be recognized and a few lucky participants will win autographed Grizzlies’ prizes. Select sessions will feature surprise guest appearances by Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle players, coaches and entertainment teams.

Limited spots are available. To register and to see a full list of locations and dates, visit grizzlies.com/camps. Early registration is encouraged as sessions will fill up quickly. Those who register prior to May 1 will automatically be entered into a drawing to win Grizzlies prizes such as an autographed Mike Conley or Chandler Parsons jersey, team autographed basketballs and more.

– Don Wade

Flintco and Yates Construction Bid on Convention Renovations

Flintco and Yates Construction companies are the bidders on the contract for the estimated $175 million renovation of the Memphis Cook Convention Center.

The two general contractors met the March 29 deadline to submit bids for the project.

Memphis Cook Convention Center board chairman Wayne Tabor said the two bids appear to meet the city’s goal of 30 percent participation in the project by minority-owned businesses.

“We will get to work evaluating the specific details of their bids and determining the best way to deliver this project,” Tabor said in a written statement. “This stage of bid evaluation is part of the normal process of awarding the contract for sizable projects like this one.”

The renovation, which includes a new exterior for the 40-year-old facility and an extensive reconfiguration of the interior space, is being funded with a 1.8 percent increase in the hotel-motel tax and revenue from the Downtown Tourism Development Zone.

The project will create riverfront views on the western side of the convention center that currently do not exist.

– Bill Dries

NCRM Admission Free Monday Thanks to FedEx

Admission to the National Civil Rights Museum will be free on Monday, April 2, in honor of MLK50, the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel in 1968.

The free admission day is sponsored by Memphis-based FedEx Corp. as part of its ongoing support for advancing Dr. King’s legacy. The museum’s hours for FedEx Free Day will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“As a long-time supporter of the National Civil Rights Museum, FedEx has consistently demonstrated its commitment to civil and human rights and its respect for the local community,” said Terri Lee Freeman, president of the National Civil Rights Museum. “The free admission day is the perfect way to begin our week of MLK50 observances and give everyone an opportunity to contemplate past civil rights movements, reflect on the progress that has been made, and get renewed motivation for the work that still needs to be done. We thank FedEx for providing free access to the National Civil Rights Museum experience, especially in commemoration of this significant milestone in our nation’s history.”

FedEx said it is proud to join the museum and other organizations across the U.S. in commemorating the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination.

“Our hometown of Memphis plays a central role in the history of the Civil Rights Movement and FedEx is deeply connected to both the city and to Dr. King’s legacy,” said Shannon A. Brown, senior vice president and chief human resources and diversity officer at FedEx Express. “It is a privilege for us to offer free public admission to the National Civil Rights Museum in his honor.”

– Daily News staff