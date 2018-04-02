Last Word: MLK 50 Arrives, Heritage Trail and Medical Marijuana's Comeback

VOL. 133 | NO. 66 | Monday, April 2, 2018

This will be a big week in the national spotlight for the city. But whenever someone with a megaphone like a newspaper or a television station says that in Memphis there is something that happens that gives me pause and I think gives a lot of other Memphians pause. Some of us start to open the floodgates of our long-held need to please at all costs.

Some of us see the networks coming to town and stories about Memphis in national papers and magazines. And the urge is that even if it is a minute or two of national air time, if we can just be perfect for that amount of time or the reporter here is only allowed to see good things then the world will fall in love with us and all of our problems will be solved. It would be a shame if we just saw this as so much marketing, counted our clippings and timed our air time without talking to each other about the relationship between where we were then and where we are now – good, bad and inbetween.

April 4 and what happened on and around that date in 1968 is much different territory. Fifty years after those events, what happened and what we cannot change have been constant companions that we should know well by now. Even before it became the National Civil Rights Museum – when it was still an operating hotel – visitors to Memphis were seeking directions to the Lorraine Motel. They were also looking for Mason Temple and Clayborn Temple and the streets where 1,300 men put everything on the line.

What happened here wasn’t some kind of singular happening that you can assemble large numbers of people for and plan lots of events to fill all of their time in our city. That said, there is a lot going on around town. But this week for many of us will also be about singular moments and private reflections and public resolve on reality and what it takes to change that reality as much as it will be about the causes of the day in 21st century America and 21st century Memphis. Either path you take – the national one or the Memphis one – delivers a whole lot of reality – good and bad and inbetween – for a week.

This isn’t a showcase. It isn’t a time to promote. The hotels and motels will likely be full and the restaurants will probably do a lot of business. But we have to keep in mind that for many of our visitors this is about sacred ground – the Lorraine turned NCRM, the pulpit at Mason Temple, the streets that run from Clayborn Temple to City Hall and other points in 1968. The drama within these boundaries over about two months in 1968 affected the trajectory of America as well as our city. What brought those events and those people to Memphis 50 years ago resonates in America today.

The cover story of our weekly, The Memphis News, is about why 1968 is still relevant half a century later. We’ve also included a complete calendar of events this week as well as an online only piece about how the changes wrought by 1968 and the civil rights movement up to that point and beyond have been reflected in the annual gatherings to mark this occasion.

Here’s a bit from our archives as well on past coverage we’ve done of the April 4 anniversary including a look at the aging of the generation active in the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Our Around Memphis reading list includes more perspectives on MLK50.

And The Week Ahead covers some other events around a city that is just waiting to burst into spring after a lingering winter.

As preparations continued late last week, the city had a soft opening for part of the Memphis Heritage Trail – a set of sites in the South City area – south of FedExForum into South Memphis – that tell a lot of the story of African-Americans in Memphis. The trail was an early part of the South City redevelopment plan that has also been known as Heritage Trail and before that Triangle Noir. The soft opening Friday took place as some new landmarks are nearing completion in the area.

Medical marijuana legislation is in a volatile position in the Tennessee Legislature as the session nears its end. But our Nashville correspondent, Sam Stockard, reports it could change even more in the next week as a result of the barriers it encountered this year despite winning some new support.

Pendleton Square Trust of Nashville makes moves in the Memphis financial market with a hire from First Tennessee and plans for an office in Memphis.

Among the items in Don Wade's notebook column, the president of the NCAA talks about paying college players.

The Memphis News Almanac: The last moments, Punchboard voting, Chevys versus Fords in 1958 Memphis and Kit Dalton dies.