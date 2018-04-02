VOL. 133 | NO. 66 | Monday, April 2, 2018

Temple Israel, 1376 E. Massey Road, will host a discussion on the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling Zivotofsky v. Kerry Tuesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. Leo Bearman Jr. of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC and Jef Feibelman of Burch, Porter & Johnson PLLC will lead the discussion of the ruling and its implications for American-born and Israeli-born Jews. A one-hour Tennessee Continuing Legal Education credit is available for $10. Sign up at timemphis.org or call 901-761-3130.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Jeff Armour of Armour’s Home Inspections will present “Home Inspections 101.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Association of Fundraising Professionals Memphis Chapter hosts a Learn Over Lunch titled “#MeToo Movement: Harassment Prevention in Fundraising” Thursday, April 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at United Way of the Mid-South, 1005 Tillman St. Tracy Lindow, human resources professional with F&H Solutions Group, will discuss harassment prevention in the fundraising industry. Cost is $20 for members or $30 for nonmembers. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

American Marketing Association Memphis Chapter meets for a happy hour Thursday, April 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Memphis Made Brewing Co., 768 Cooper St. Memphis in May marketing director Robert Griffin will present “What You Don’t Know About Memphis in May.” Members’ tickets is $15 in advance or $20 at the door; nonmembers are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Visit amamemphis.org.

Spring Market returns to Memphis Friday through Sunday, April 6-8, at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. This 12th annual boutique shopping event features more than 200 vendors showcasing trendy fashions, accessories, decor and more; a silent auction to benefit the National Kidney Foundation of West Tennessee; “Market Madness” specials and more. Visit themarketshows.com for hours, special events and admission discount.

The Five Fridays of Free Jazz concert series hosts The Maguire Twins Friday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The concert series, presented by Memphis Public Libraries, the Levitt Shell and the Memphis Library Foundation, continues every other Friday through May 4. Cost is free; food and drink available for purchase. Visit levittshell.org/5fridaysofjazz for details.