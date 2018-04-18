Top Summer Destinations

VOL. 133 | NO. 79 | Thursday, April 19, 2018

Springtime is planning time for summer travel. If you’re still considering your options for an upcoming vacation, I’ve listed six destinations that are on my mind for summer travel. Every destination is somewhere I specifically want to visit during an upcoming summer.

Alaska: Alaska is the ultimate summer destination for those who don’t want the sun to go down. Summer solstice sunset in Anchorage will come shortly before midnight and sunrise less than five hours later. I want to experience those late days, not to mention the nice break from the summer heat. Cruises are popular ways to see Alaska, and while it is the best way to see the Inside Passage, I want to also spend several days exploring the wild coastline of the Kenai Peninsula. North of Anchorage sits North America’s tallest peak, Denali.

Pacific Northwest: Rainy Seattle is sunny Seattle in summer. The Seattle area is beautiful during the autumn, but it’s extra special during the summer with its long, sunny days. Seattle is a fun city to explore, but what really makes this area enjoyable is getting outside. On a sunny day you can see Mount Rainier to the south and the peaks in Olympic National Park to the west. Olympic has old-growth forests, rainforests and plenty of hiking trails. If you have an extra day or two rent a car and drive a couple of hours south to explore the Oregon coast or head north to the San Juan Islands or Vancouver.

St. Louis: A multi-million dollar upgraded Gateway Arch opens this summer. Those upgrades include renovation of the 100 acres of surrounding park space and an additional 50,000 square feet of museum space. The free museum will feature six galleries that explore the founding of St. Louis and the city’s role in river trade and railroads. And what would summer be without baseball? Enjoy a Cardinals game after exploring the new Gateway Arch. I’ve experienced a few summer weekends in St. Louis.

Boston/Cape Cod: My one visit to Boston came in March several years ago when there was a foot of snow on the ground. I want to return, mainly to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, but the various villages and seafood shacks along Cape Cod is the type of summer beach getaway us Southerners don’t seek out. Newport, Rhode Island, is about an hour to the west, and the Mystic Seaport in Connecticut is nearby.

Caribbean Islands: Summer is the low season in the Caribbean so it’s possible to find a few deals. My reason to put the Caribbean on this list, though, is more of an opportunity to support the hurricane-ravaged islands that are still recovering. Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Antigua & Barbuda and St. Maarten all could use visitors to help their economies recover.

Greek Islands: This is a dream destination. Summer is a busy time, especially on Santorini and Mykonos but it’s also when the water temps are just right for a dip. Maybe we’ll make it to Greece next summer.

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com.