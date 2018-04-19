Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 79 | Thursday, April 19, 2018

Sound Insulation Expanding Its Mississippi Delta Factory

AP

Updated 2:31PM
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — A company that makes sound insulation is expanding its Mississippi Delta factory, with plans to hire 24 new employees.

Molded Acoustical Products of Easton said Tuesday that it will invest $480,000 to expand production lines at its Clarksdale factory to handle new business.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is directing another $480,000 in federal community development money to Molded Acoustical Products. The state is also loaning the company $586,000 at a low interest rate to add a showroom for clients to the building.

The company operates in a building owned by the city, but Craft says Clarksdale and Coahoma County won't financially contribute to the project.

Molded Acoustical Products, which has operated in Clarksdale since 2000, now has 60 workers.

