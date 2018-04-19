Lee, Boyd, Black Talk Confederate Monuments, Oppose Pre-K Expansion

VOL. 133 | NO. 79 | Thursday, April 19, 2018

Three of the four major contenders for Governor in the Aug. 2 Republican primary said at a Memphis debate Wednesday, April 18, that they disagree with the removal of Confederate monuments from city parks but also disagree with a Tennessee House vote Tuesday cutting $250,000 of city funding in the state budget proposal in retaliation.

Bill Lee, Randy Boyd and Diane Black were featured in the Greater Memphis Chamber Chairman’s Circle forum at the Halloran Centre Downtown, which aired live on television stations across the state including WATE Local 24 in Memphis.

“I don’t think it’s right to punish Memphis for that decision. If they want to change the law then they need to close that loophole,” said Black of the legislature. She is a former state Rep. and currently a U.S. Rep. “I think that we have to be very careful about removing monuments because it removes a piece of our history. Our history teaches us. Our history actually unites us more than it does divide us.”

Lee, a Franklin businessman, described the state’s history as “rich, deep complicated.”

“I don’t think Memphis did the right thing,” he said. “I don’t think that removing historical monuments is the right approach to solving the problem.”

He also said the difference over the monuments and their removal between city leaders and the Legislature should have been resolved and point to the “real need for leadership.”

Boyd also equated the monuments removed that praised Confederacy president Jefferson Davis and Confederate general, slave trader and Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest with history.

“We need to preserve our history. Sometimes it’s good. Sometimes it’s bad. But we always learn from it,” said the former Tennessee commissioner of economic and community development. “Each generation decides to remove a part of history they disagree with, we won’t have a history.”

But Boyd added, “I don’t think it’s right to punish the city of Memphis.” He said it was ironic that the House voted to cut funding for the city’s observance of its bicentennial, which would be an observance of the city’s history.

Lee, Boyd and Black also said they do not support universal prekindergarten because they aren’t convinced it means better results for students in its current form.

“We lack a true understanding of whether our pre-k in Tennessee is high quality,” Lee said.

Black said studies of prekindergarten programs in the state commissioned by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam showed “mixed results” in the impact of pre-k in student achievement up to the third grade.

“I agree the results are mixed,” said Boyd, who said he would like to see pre-k pilot programs to determine a model to be used statewide.

The comments come as city and county governments are committing local funds to be used with private and philanthropic funding to expand prekindergarten countywide to 8,500 children over several years. Some of the money will be used to replace a state grant for 1,000 pre-k seats that runs out of the end of the 2019 fiscal year.

Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News, was among those on the panel asking questions of the trio. House speaker Beth Harwell did not participate in the debate citing her duties as speaker as the Legislature moves toward adjournment.

Boyd, Black and Lee also each favor arming school teachers although Boyd said it should be voluntary.

“We can’t depend on our children’s safety with teachers being armed. We’ve had to do other things,” he said. He also advocated for better trained school police officers as well as better mental health services, a point Lee and Black also made.

“We protect our banks with firearms. We protect our courthouses with firearms. We protect our nation and our nation’s leaders with firearms,” Lee said. “Yet we leave our children in gun free zones and that doesn’t make sense to me.”

Black said school police officers should have more power to act if they see threats that might lead to violence.

“We should not blame those who are law-abiding gun owners,” she said.

The only sparks among the candidates came as Black, Lee and Boyd all agreed that Memphis and West Tennessee have not gotten a fair share of infrastructure funding from the state.

Black called the disparity in road project funding “Nashville neglect.”

“I believe west Tennessee has been left out by the department of economic and community development,” she said vowing “the same kind of attention” if elected that other parts of the state get.

Lee also said ECD funding has been lacking for west Tennessee.

“I actually don’t think it deserves the same amount of focus,” he added. “We need to take the resources and actually put more commitment toward those areas that are struggling than those that are doing well.”

Boyd said the disparity is broader than Memphis but applies to all of west Tennessee and vowed to “help them catch up.” He specifically said he would work to complete Interstate 69 and the Memphis part of the expansion of Lamar Avenue.