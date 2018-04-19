VOL. 133 | NO. 79 | Thursday, April 19, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Nature at Night Thursday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join an MBG staff member on an evening guided tour of the gardens. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Chef Eddie Hernandez will discuss and sign his new cookbook, “Turnip Greens and Tortillas,” Thursday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Hernandez is co-owner and executive chef of Atlanta-based restaurant chain Taqueria del Sol. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The 32nd annual Africa in April Cultural Awareness Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, April 20-22, in Robert R. Church Park (Fourth and Beale streets). The festival will showcase the Republic of Equatorial Guinea from an international perspective, with music, food, a diverse cultural marketplace and more. Hours are 8 a.m. until late night; admission is $5. Visit facebook.com/africainaprilfestival for a full schedule.

Hattiloo Theatre performs August Wilson’s “Jitney” Friday, April 20, through May 13 at 37 S. Cooper St. Visit hattiloo.org for showtimes and tickets.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis hosts an opening reception for Kit Reuther’s “Abstracted Still Life” Friday, April 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Reuther’s paintings will be on display through May 19. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

The Five Fridays of Free Jazz concert series hosts the Southern Comfort Jazz Orchestra Friday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The concert series, presented by Memphis Public Libraries, the Levitt Shell and the Memphis Library Foundation, continues every other Friday through May 4. Cost is free; food and drink available for purchase. Visit levittshell.org/5fridaysofjazz for details.

Hope House hosts its annual Hoedown for Hope fundraiser Friday, April 20, at Propcellar, 2585 Summer Ave. A VIP cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m., and doors officially open at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature Southern food, specialty drinks, mechanical bull, silent auction and live music. Tickets are $75. Visit hopehousememphis.org.

Memphis Heritage and the Brooks Museum League host Art in the Hall, a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres fundraiser, Friday, April 20, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Howard Hall, 2282 Madison Ave. This inaugural event features artwork by seven accomplished Memphis-area artists plus works from past Mid-South Scholastic Gold Key winners. Tickets are $100 at brooksmuseumleaguememphis.org.