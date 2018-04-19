VOL. 133 | NO. 79 | Thursday, April 19, 2018

CBRE Moving Offices To Triad Centre III

Real estate brokerage firm CBRE will be moving its Memphis offices as part of a companywide Workplace360 initiative.

CBRE will occupy 10,824 square feet in the Triad Centre III building located at 6070 Poplar Ave., which is almost half of its current 20,000-square-foot space at 2620 Thousand Oaks Blvd.

“Since moving into our existing space 10 years ago, advances in technology have resulted in a different, more mobile way of working,” Frank Quinn, managing director of CBRE’s Memphis business, said in a release. “Our new office will feature amenities that enable employees to truly embrace technology and collaborate more effectively. It will also demonstrate a new way of working to our clients and the Memphis business community.”

CBRE’s Kevin Adams represented the firm in the deal.

According to CBRE, its Workplace360 strategy is designed to promote flexibility, mobility and productivity through technology-enabled, 100 percent-free address and paperless offices.

Memphis will join approximately 60 other CBRE offices worldwide in transitioning to this business model.

“From productivity and wellness, to engagement and recruitment, the workplace directly contributes to business results,” said Cicily Scharlach, program manager for CBRE’s Workplace360 initiative. “We will engage employees by forming committees focused on delivering an environment that supports the way they work in terms of flexibility and mobility, and the experience they want to have when they come to the office every day.”

– Patrick Lantrip

Electronic Security Specialists Buys Frase Fire Alarm Accounts

Memphis-based Electronic Security Specialists (ESSC), a licensed low-voltage contractor that installs and services electronic security equipment, has purchased required commercial fire alarm accounts from Frase Protection.

A required commercial fire alarm system – one that is required by the local fire department to obtain a Use Permit for a building – is typically complex and serviced by highly trained technicians. ESSC said it is uniquely positioned to take on this customer base.

“Although Frase Protection has served both residential and commercial customers in the past, they have focused mainly in recent years on wireless residential and very small commercial alarm systems,” Jim Turner, president of ESSC, said in a release. “They were ready to sell their required commercial fire alarm accounts, and ESSC was the natural choice to purchase them.”

Jonathan Frase, president of Frase Protection, said ESSC’s purchase of his company’s larger fire alarm accounts “made good business sense” for both companies.

“I know our customers will be in very capable hands with ESSC, and this transaction will allow Frase to focus more intently on our wireless residential services,” Frase said in the release.

Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

ESSC has been in business in Memphis since 1987.

It is a licensed low-voltage contractor in Tennessee and Mississippi and also licensed in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi to install and service electronic security equipment spanning burglar and fire alarm systems, CCTV systems and access control systems.

– Daily News staff

GTx to Present Clinical Trial Results on Phase 2 Enobosarm

GTx Inc. will present highlights of results from its open-label, Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating enobosarm 3 mg in postmenopausal women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI) at the American Urological Association’s annual meeting being in San Francisco, California, May 18-21.

The company plans to summarize previously presented results, plus present additional data demonstrating duration of response from women who have reached seven months post-treatment.

Enobosarm (GTx-024), a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), has been evaluated in 25 completed or ongoing clinical trials using various enrolling more than 2,100 subjects. At all evaluated dose levels, enobosarm was observed to be generally safe and well tolerated. The rationale for evaluating enobosarm as a treatment for SUI is supported by preclinical in vivo data demonstrating increases in pelvic floor muscle mass following treatment with GTx’s SARM compounds, including enobosarm, and the proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical trial of enobosarm 3 mg for the treatment of postmenopausal women with SUI.

SUI, the most common type of incontinence suffered by women, affects up to 35 percent of adult women.

Memphis-based GTx is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines to treat serious and/or significant unmet medical conditions, including SUI and prostate cancer.

– Daily News staff

Archer Malmo Wins National, Regional Ag Industry Awards

Brand communications agency Archer Malmo was honored by the National Agri-Marketing Association at both the national and regional levels of the Best of NAMA awards.

The agency received a national first-place and national merit award, as well as a total of 25 regional awards.

The national awards, presented at the national Best of NAMA awards ceremony on April 11 in Kansas City, were won for the Valor EZ herbicide ‘Liquid Lion’ campaign and the SIMPAS Farm Progress Show direct mailers.

Earlier in the year, Archer Malmo won 25 regional Best of NAMA awards at the Region V awards ceremony, including 11 regional first-place awards and five regional merit awards.

In addition, Archer Malmo had winning entries in the Pacific/West Coast region and the Kansas City region for its work for Valent, Capital Farm Credit and Stoller International.

– Andy Meek

UTHSC Occupational Therapy Students Hosting Art Auction

For the second consecutive year, occupational therapy students at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center will host a community art auction to raise funds for the Rachel Kay Stevens Therapy Center at UTHSC.

The Rachel Kay Stevens Therapy Center Art Show and Auction is set for May 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the center, located on the 4th floor of the Boling Center at 711 Jefferson Ave. Admission is free, and the public is invited to view and bid on the pieces created mostly by children who are receiving occupational therapy services or are enrolled in special-needs classes in the community.

Launched in February 2016 by the students and faculty of UTHSC’s Occupational Therapy Department, the center was founded in memory of Rachel Kay Stevens, who died suddenly, shortly after starting her occupational therapy training at UTHSC. The center provides occupational therapy services to the uninsured or underinsured, initially serving only pediatric clients, but now transitioning to serve all ages.

The center is managed and staffed primarily by occupational therapy student volunteers under the direct supervision of faculty.

– Andy Meek

MIFA Founders Day Celebration May 22

As the first of a several events to commemorate MIFA’s 50th anniversary, the nonprofit will hold its annual Founders Day celebration May 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Church of the Holy Communion’s Cheney Hall, 4645 Walnut Grove Road.

The event, “MIFA at 50: Celebrating God’s Tapestry,” will pay tribute to MIFA’s interfaith legacy and recognize outstanding donors and volunteers. The keynote speaker is the Rev. Ollie V. Rencher. The city of Memphis, Memphis Islamic Center, Temple Israel, and Church of the Holy Communion are sponsors of the event.

Rev. Rencher was associate rector of Church of the Holy Communion in Memphis for four years prior to becoming rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2012. While in Memphis, he served on MIFA’s board of directors from 2008 to 2012.

Rencher is an alumnus of the General Theological Seminary in New York City and is a member of the Fellowship of the Society of St. John the Evangelist.

Honored at the event for their lifetime giving to MIFA will be inductees into the Benefactors Circle of the Norfleet Center of Philanthropy. They are Glenna Boales Flautt, and Erin and Ray Schultz.

Tickets to the event, which includes a brief reception with refreshments and music by Earl Randle, are $35 each. Tables for eight are available for $250.

For reservations, visit www.mifa.org/foundersday or call 901-529-4569.

– Don Wade