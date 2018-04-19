Away From the Court

VOL. 133 | NO. 79 | Thursday, April 19, 2018

For seven straight years, the Memphis Grizzlies made the playoffs. For seven straight years, the winning on the court provided momentum and opportunity for those working on the business side trying to sell season tickets and arrange corporate sponsorships.

That dynamic changed this season as the Grizzlies tumbled to a 22-60 record amid injuries that included losing starting point guard Mike Conley for almost the entire season. The Grizzlies finished with the second-worst mark in the league and managed just a 16-25 record at FedExForum.

The season had begun like more good times were ahead—a three-game winning streak with wins over New Orleans, Golden State and Houston; all three teams are in this season’s NBA playoffs. But then came the Conley injury, an 11-game losing streak during which coach David Fizdale was fired and J.B. Bickerstaff was named interim coach.

After the 11th straight loss on Dec. 2, the Grizzlies were 7-15 and the season’s narrative was changing from the games’ outcomes to player development and what might be in store for the Grizzlies in the future.

Now, with the season over the next key date is May 15 when the NBA Draft Lottery is held in Chicago to determine where the Grizzlies will pick among the top five spots. Then comes the NBA Draft on June 21.

Previously, the Grizzlies could push season ticket sales by tying them to having priority for playoff tickets. And people who already had season tickets were more likely to renew early, said Jason Wexler, the team’s president of business operations.

“The playoffs are just an accelerant for all facets of this business,” Wexler said.

This season, the Grizzlies ranked 28th out of 30 teams with an average reported home attendance of 15, 947, but that figure represented 88 percent of FedExForum capacity; actual attendance appeared to be much less at some games but the Grizzlies did also benefit from that seven-year playoff run and the good will it built up.

“Our fans seemed to understand this was an aberrational year and not the fourth or fifth year of a long-term” downturn, Wexler said.

In fact, the Grizzlies’ decision-makers believe the team is poised for a quick return to the postseason despite winning just 22 games. A healthy Conley and Marc Gasol are the foundation.

“It’s rare to have a team that’s been in the playoffs seven straight years still have their key players coming back and get a chance to make a top-five pick,” said general manager Chris Wallace.

Wexler says the Grizzlies will market toward the Draft Lottery and then the NBA Draft and events will be announced in the coming weeks. He notes that during the playoff run the Lottery and Draft were not nearly as important to the team’s fans.

Now, they are new and offer fans the hope a franchise-changing player coming to the team.

“There’s a lot of guys out there who can help,” Conley said of the potential top draft picks.

Too, the Grizzlies are helped by Gasol and Conley having been front-and-center for the playoff years. Fans know and like the key players.

“It does stay personal in a good way,” said Wexler. “Fans know Mike and Marc are invested in the team.”

To be sure, while local companies such as FedEx and AutoZone have a huge presence in the market and a history of strong sports sponsorship and involvement, you don’t see people walking around wearing Fred Smith jerseys. And while FedEx and other local companies have national/international profiles, the Grizzlies are unique for having both their own product—the basketball on the court—and an avenue for promoting the services of other companies.

Between all their digital platforms and radio and TV broadcasts of games, Wexler says the Grizzlies have the “biggest footprint in Memphis in terms of reach.”

Their corporate partners, he says, also realize this was an unusual Grizzlies season.

“The corporate sponsorship part of the business is on more of a multi-year cycle,” he said. “They understand year to year basketball performance might ebb and flow.”

Meantime, the Grizzlies are one of 17 teams participating in the new NBA 2K League. It’s yet another way for the team to expand its reach, especially in the 14-to-34 demographic, through a popular video game.

Each of the 17 franchises will have six gamers, one of whom will man each of the traditional basketball positions on the team -- point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward and center -- with the sixth player serving as the “sixth man.” When playing the actual NBA 2K video game, they would be playing with high-tech versions of actual NBA players. But in this case, they will control avatars of themselves.

It’s a brave new world of sorts. And perhaps the Grizz gamers can do what the real team didn’t this year: win more than they lose and make the postseason. The regular season starts in May.

“Millions of people are watching other people play video games in on-line in competition,” Wexler said. “It’s not just teenagers. A whole generation grew up as gamers and they’re bankers, lawyers, IT guys, whatever it might be. They watch Netflix and they’re not channel surfing like 15 years ago.

“This is the rollout year for Grizz Gaming and it will be interesting to see what we learn. It’s a for real sports business and a for real entertainment business.”