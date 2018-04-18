SCS Leaders Question Credibility of TNReady Testing

VOL. 133 | NO. 78 | Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Shelby County Schools board members say they question the credibility of state student achievement testing after the third major problem with online testing in three years.

“I believe this was intentional,” school board member Stephanie Love said Tuesday, April 17, at a board work session, noting that the test results are used to evaluate teachers as well as students and schools. “We are the largest poor school district in the state of Tennessee. … If something continues to happen, it is intentional.”

SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson said he found “a lot of angst” when he visited high schools taking the online only TNReady test Monday and Tuesday. Both days the test was interrupted by problems accessing it or access shutting down as students were taking the test.

“In some cases, it really makes a difference between whether a school stays open or not,” he said. “It’s just not a good look.”

Tennessee Education commission Candice McQueen said Questar Assessment, the testing company under state contract, underwent a cyber attack.

The problems followed online glitches two years ago with the testing firm, Measurement Inc., that shut out schools across the state, including Shelby County schools, from accessing that test. The company then had more problems delivering paper versions of the test in the numbers needed by Shelby County Schools and other school systems, prompting the state to cancel the contract.

Late Tuesday evening, McQueen’s email to the state’s director of schools said the state will extend the testing window to school systems to May 9. And it is extending the completion of the online grades 5-8 testing to April 25.

“I want to again share how completely devastated I was this morning when we heard that we were again having issues with TNReady,” she said in the email. “I want to personally apologize to each of you and to your many staff, teachers, and students who have been handling these issues with patience and a positive attitude.”

The extension is to allow testing coordinators to recover student answers in the online version of the test when the system failed in mid-test. Those answers are stored on the computers or devices used to take the test and if the student is going to continue the test on what they were using at the time the system went down those earlier answers have to be recovered.

McQueen said the state is still trying to determine how many students are affected but has determined 120,000 test sessions were completed across the state in the first two days of the testing period.

Hopson likened the impact on students to a field goal kicker in a football game coming on the field to kick what could be the winning points at the end of the game and the other team calling a time out to rattle the kicker.

“It just raises real concerns around kids’ focus on a test,” he said. “It raises concerns … that if you have a couple of days and you give it your all, it’s not even going to go through.”

He also agreed with some school board members who suggested the school system should have other ways of evaluating student and teacher performance independent of the state.

“We over test kids in this country,” Hopson said. “I think test results are good. … But we need multiple measures to cover how schools are doing and what kids are learning.”

Some leaders of suburban school systems suggested during the 2016 problems with the testing that the state should use ACT college entrance exams and the suite of evaluation models that come with the exams to gauge achievement levels of high school students.

Lakeland School System board chairman Kevin Floyd renewed that call Tuesday.

“For two days, our middle school students have woken up and come to school expecting to demonstrate their learning on tests we are repeatedly told are critical, and then have not had the opportunity to complete the tests as planned,” Floyd said in a written statement. “The state continues to rely on these tests to hold our teachers and administrators accountable, yet there appears to be very little accountability on the part of the state officials and their vendors responsible for ensuring that these tests are administered smoothly.”

Shelby County Schools board chairwoman Shante Avant said her daughter is among SCS students who have been anticipating the testing period.

“I really do have a true concern about how this data will be used to evaluate students and teachers this year,” she said. “If we have a compromise at this level, I am not in favor of reporting the data.’

Also at the work session, school board members heard from leaders of National Walk Out protests over gun violence expected Thursday at several Memphis high schools. The students approached school system officials about ground rules for the walk out.

According to those students, the Memphis protests will be a walk out of classes Thursday to programs and displays on school grounds. Those activities range from tombstones on the front lawn of East High School bearing the names of children who had died in gun violence locally to parking lot chalk art and a release of orange balloons at Ridgeway High School to spoken word performances at Overton High School.

Hopson estimated there are plans for protests and other actions at 24 to 30 schools Thursday and said he has met with principals on how to handle them.

“These young people represent all that is right with our youth, our city,” he said of the student leaders.

The board also reviewed a proposal Tuesday to merge Manor Lake Elementary School, 4900 Horn Lake Road, into Geeter Middle School at 4649 Horn Lake Road in south Memphis, a half mile from Manor Lake, for a K-8 school in the 2018-2019 school year that begins in August.

The new K-8 school would be part of the Whitehaven Empowerment Zone which will be in its third school year starting in August.

Both schools are low performing academically and are under-enrolled – Geeter with 276 students and Manor Lake with 359. Manor Lake is structurally rated in poor condition while Geeter is rated in very good condition by the school system.

The school board votes on the merger at its April 24 meeting.