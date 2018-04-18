Republican Gubernatorial Debate Wednesday Will Air Statewide

VOL. 133 | NO. 78 | Wednesday, April 18, 2018

The Greater Memphis Chamber Chairman’s Circle announced Tuesday the organization will co-host the first statewide televised Tennessee gubernatorial debate for Republican candidates on Wednesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at the Halloran Centre of The Orpheum Theatre, 225 S. Main St.

The debate will focus on business and infrastructure and will feature three Republican candidates for governor: U.S. Rep. Diane Black (R-TN 6th District) and Tennessee businessmen Bill Lee and Randy Boyd.

News anchor Katina Rankin of Local 24 will moderate the one-hour debate, which will feature a panel that includes leading local news anchors and journalists who will deliver questions to the candidates. The Memphis debate panel includes Eric Barnes, publisher and CEO of The Memphis Daily News; Emmy Award-winner Richard Ransom of Local 24 News; and Peabody National Award recipient and 10-time Emmy Award-winner Bob Mueller of WKRN-TV news.

The Memphis debate is the first in a three-part statewide “Tennessee Governor Debate Series” featuring the leading candidates who are competing in the Republican primary election in August. Additional debates will be scheduled for East and Middle Tennessee regions. Audience members for the Memphis debate are invitation only.

The debate will air on Nexstar stations WATN-TV (ABC), WKRN-TV (ABC), WATE-TV (ABC), WJHL-TV (CBS/ABC), WJKT-TV (FOX) and WZDX-TV (FOX) in addition to select broadcast partners, including all radio stations and Spanish-language television stations in the state.