Judge Rules Law Allowing Dogs in Court is Unconstitutional

VOL. 133 | NO. 78 | Wednesday, April 18, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has ruled that a law allowing child victims of sexual assault to testify while accompanied by a comfort dog is unconstitutional.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen determined Monday that state lawmakers exceeded authority by passing the Courthouse Dogs Child Witness Support Act.

Griffen says the law violates the Arkansas Constitution's separation of powers clause by holding judiciary authority for courtroom procedure and operations. The clause bans one branch of government from wielding the power of another.

A spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge disagrees with the ruling, saying the law is constitutional. Prosecutors can appeal the ruling.

Griffen's ruling comes after defense attorneys filed a motion against having a "certified facility dog" in Perry County court for a sexual assault case.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

