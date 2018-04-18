Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 78 | Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Judge Rules Law Allowing Dogs in Court is Unconstitutional

AP

Updated 2:42PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has ruled that a law allowing child victims of sexual assault to testify while accompanied by a comfort dog is unconstitutional.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen determined Monday that state lawmakers exceeded authority by passing the Courthouse Dogs Child Witness Support Act.

Griffen says the law violates the Arkansas Constitution's separation of powers clause by holding judiciary authority for courtroom procedure and operations. The clause bans one branch of government from wielding the power of another.

A spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge disagrees with the ruling, saying the law is constitutional. Prosecutors can appeal the ruling.

Griffen's ruling comes after defense attorneys filed a motion against having a "certified facility dog" in Perry County court for a sexual assault case.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

