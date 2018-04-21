Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 78 | Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Here Comes the Hot Chicken

By Patrick Lantrip

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is finally opening the doors of its first Memphis location to the public Wednesday April 18 and bringing its signature Nashville hot chicken with it.

Co-owner Nick Bishop Jr., who started the business with his father, said this popular Nashville dish is similar to traditional southern fried chicken, but with an extra kick.

“We dress it out, and we dip it in a spice blend that we’ve made,” Bishop said. “It’s got a cayenne base, but with a bunch of other savory notes in there.”

The degrees of hotness at Hattie B’s range from mild, medium, hot, damn hot, and shut the cluck up.

In addition the new Memphis store, Hattie B’s, which is takes its moniker from an old Bishop family name, has three stores in Nashville and one in Birmingham.

Before selecting the 596 Cooper St. location, Bishop said he looked at two places in Overton Square before deciding it would be better to own the location outright.

“We love finding old buildings and adapting and reusing them,” Bishop said, “That’s really big for us.”

Watch the full interview with Nick Bishop Jr. here. 

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 110 405 5,939
MORTGAGES 141 492 7,092
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 85 1,115
BUILDING PERMITS 161 1,006 12,591
BANKRUPTCIES 43 259 4,347
BUSINESS LICENSES 49 184 2,363
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 22 160 2,540
MARRIAGE LICENSES 31 108 1,235

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.