Here Comes the Hot Chicken

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is finally opening the doors of its first Memphis location to the public Wednesday April 18 and bringing its signature Nashville hot chicken with it.

Co-owner Nick Bishop Jr., who started the business with his father, said this popular Nashville dish is similar to traditional southern fried chicken, but with an extra kick.

“We dress it out, and we dip it in a spice blend that we’ve made,” Bishop said. “It’s got a cayenne base, but with a bunch of other savory notes in there.”

The degrees of hotness at Hattie B’s range from mild, medium, hot, damn hot, and shut the cluck up.

In addition the new Memphis store, Hattie B’s, which is takes its moniker from an old Bishop family name, has three stores in Nashville and one in Birmingham.

Before selecting the 596 Cooper St. location, Bishop said he looked at two places in Overton Square before deciding it would be better to own the location outright.

“We love finding old buildings and adapting and reusing them,” Bishop said, “That’s really big for us.”

